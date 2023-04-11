Early voting for St. Gabriel runoffs kicks off Saturday

Staff Report

Early voting begins Saturday for runoffs in the April 29 St. Gabriel election for mayor and police chief.

Voters can make their choice for the two races from Saturday through April 22, excluding Sunday, April 16.

In the mayor’s race, voters will decide between incumbent Lionel Johnson Jr. and runner-up Kyle Grace.

On the March 25 ballot, only 112 votes separated Johnson from runner-up Kyle Grace on the three-man ballot.

Johnson, who was first elected in 2011, drew 670 votes (47 percent) against Grace’s 558 (40 percent).

In the race for police chief, voters will decide between incumbent Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau and runner-up Anthony Davis. Ambeau tallied 636 votes (46 percent) in the primary. Davis had 263 votes (19 percent).

Early voting is at the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office on the second floor of the Iberville Parish Courthouse, 58050 Meriam S., Plaquemine.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 25 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Absentee ballots can be requested online through the Louisiana Secretary of State voter portal on www.geauxvote.com, or by contacting the Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 687-5201.

The state-imposed deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Polls will be open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on election day.