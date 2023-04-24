St. Gabriel voters to decide runoff elections Saturday

Staff Report

Voters in the City of St. Gabriel return to the polls Saturday to make their final decisions in three runoff elections.

Incumbent Lionel Johnson Jr. will vie for his fourth term as mayor against Kyle Grace, while Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau will seek a sixth term as police chief when he runs against Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, four candidates hope to gain City Council seats in the runoff.

Incumbent Jeffery Hayes is on the ballot, along with William “June” Cushenberry Jr., Grace Marcell, Okedria “Kay” Smith will vie for the two remaining council seats up for grabs.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at precincts within the St. Gabriel city limits. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot – other than military and overseas voters – is 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Here’s a look at how the candidates reached the runoff:

MAYOR

Johnson, who was first elected in 2011, drew 670 votes (47 percent) against Grace’s 558 (40 percent).

POLICE CHIEF

Ambeau garnered 636 votes (46 percent) in the primary, while Davis tallied 263 (19 percent).

CITY COUNCIL

In the primary, Hayes had 560 votes (9 percent), while Cushenberry notched 534 (9 percent), Smith tallied 532 (9 percent) and Marcell had 467 (8 percent).