Kevin Ambeau wins sixth term as St. Gabriel police chief

Staff Report

Longtime St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau landed another four years in office after a win in the runoff race last Saturday.

Ambeau captured 61 percent of the vote in his win over Anthony Davis, according to results from the office of the Louisiana Secretary of State.

A total of 859 votes (61 percent) went to Ambeau, while Davis notched 545 votes (39 percent).

Ambeau landed 252 votes (67 percent) in the early voting period, while Davis garnered 123 votes (33 percent).

The unofficial voter turnout was 46.7 percent.

The victory keeps Ambeau in office for a sixth term as chief. He defeated Pat Nelson in a 2003 election.

“I think I had a resounding victory, and the people showed the confidence they had in my leadership in the police department,” Ambeau said.

Longevity does not make the job easier, he said.

The city surpassed Plaquemine as the most densely populated municipality in Iberville Parish according to the 2020 census.

St. Gabriel had a population of 5,514 in 2000 and now has 6,433 according to the 2020 census.

Aside from a larger population, however, the municipality nestled between Baton Rouge and Gonzales gets an increase in criminal passersby from those two cities, and even New Orleans.

He plans to bring forth additional training for his officers and seek improved technology for his department,

Ambeau wants to incorporate license plate readers to the technology in his office.

“I tell people all the time that we’re the gateway to Baton Rouge and gateway to Gonzales,” he said. “With that in mind, we must keep our officers visible. “We still have one of the lowest crime rates in the state of Louisiana, and I’m proud of my record. That’s what I ran on – keeping us safe.

“I have to work with whomever is the mayor and whomever is on the council. We have to act in the best interest of our city.”