Incumbent Lionel Johnson scores narrow victory in St. Gabriel mayoral runoff

Staff Report

Incumbent Lionel Johnson Jr. won a fourth term as St. Gabriel mayor when he defeated Kyle Grace by a slim margin in a runoff race last Saturday.

Only 32 votes separated Johnson from Grace. Johnson drew 727 votes against Grace’s 695.

Unofficial turnout was 47.3 percent, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Grace outdrew Johnson by 25 votes – 202-177 – during the early voting period.

The win will send Johnson – only the second mayor in the city’s history – into his fourth term in office.

His victory ends a heated battle which pit him against Ronald Grace and Kyle Grace in the primary.

Johnson has overseen growth of the city, which unseated Plaquemine as Iberville Parish’s most populated municipality during the 2020 census.

The proliferation of homes in subdivisions has fueled that growth.

He also led the push for a new city hall, made possible by $5 million in funding from the state Capital Outlay Bill. The city’s share amounted to approximately $1.4 million. Municipal, parish and state officials broke ground on the facility last December.

The new facility will house the emergency preparedness facility, the city council chamber, the municipal offices. It will also include a multipurpose area, such as use as a rest area during emergency operations.

It will replace the building that had served as the Sunshine (now East Iberville) school building before St. Gabriel’s incorporation as a town in 1994.

New buildings for the city’s police department and senior service center have also come to fruition during Johnson’s administration.

Kyle Grace ran on a platform that promoted focus on economic development and the need for a supermarket in the growing city.

Ronald Grace, who fell short in the primary, ran on a platform that promised improvements to infrastructure in the city.

Johnson, 48, served on the City Council prior to his win over in 2011. He won first term with a win over George Grace, the first mayor of St. Gabriel, who was under investigation at the time of the election.

Johnson won that race by less than 100 votes. Grace – who served 17 years as mayor – was later convicted of racketeering, bribery and fraud following the FBI’s Cipher 5000 sting operation. It also led to the conviction of then-New Roads Mayor Tommy Nelson and then-White Castle Maurice Brown. All three were released in 2020.