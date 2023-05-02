William Cushenberry, Jeffery Hayes win St. Gabriel city council runoff

Staff Report

William “June” Cushenberry Jr. and incumbent Jeffrey Hayes emerged victorious in the St. Gabriel runoff election Saturday.

A margin of 163 votes separated the first and fourth place candidates in the race for the two city council seats.

Cushenberry led the pack with 714 votes (29 percent), while Hayes had 634 votes (25 percent).

Okedria “Kay” Smith finished with 601 votes (24 percent), while Grace Marcell had 551 (22 percent).

A total 2,500 voters participated in the election. Turnout was 41.6 percent, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

In the early voting, Cushenberry drew 193 votes, while Hayes had 179. Marcell tallied 174 and Smith notched 152. A total of 698 votes were cast in the early phase.