Stephen Engolio to run for Plaquemine Police Chief

Staff Report

With five months to go before the October primary elections, Stephen Engolio said he plans to run for Plaquemine Police Chief.

He announced his intentions last week in an interview with POST/SOUTH.

Engolio, 57, has worked as assistant chief for the Plaquemine Police Department since August under former Chief Kenny Payne and now under acting Chief Robbie Johnson.

Engolio had come out of retirement after more than 30 years with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson has said he has no intentions of running for a four-year term as police chief. Johnson took the post last December when Payne retired after he entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office.

Engolio had retired from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office last year but accepted an offer to become assistant chief last year.

“I said if I’d get bored with retirement, I’d run for police chief,” he said. “I was just toying with the idea and then Kenny said he had no intentions to seek re-election.

“After Kenny resigned, Robbie took over, and it evolved into him and me running the office together,” Engolio said.

Johnson, who had been retired from the police force as assistant chief, returned to the force to work as an administrator.

Johnson has said he has no intentions to run for police chief. If Engolio is elected, he said he would use Johnson as administrator.

Engolio has spent much of his life in law enforcement, which most recently included work as chief criminal deputy under Sheriff Brett Stassi and Brent Allain.

He served as a deputy under then-sheriff Freddie Pitre, a job he began Aug. 1, 1983, less than three months after he graduated from Plaquemine High School.

Engolio also served under Brent Allain, who succeeded Pitre in 2000.

He also served under current Sheriff Brett Stassi. Engolio retired the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office on June 30, 2022.

During his career, Engolio served as a detective in the narcotics unit and soon earned the rank of Lieutenant.

During his time in narcotics, Engolio was a SWAT Team Leader. He created and led a Narcotic Entry Team.

Engolio served in that capacity until he was appointed as Chief Criminal Deputy in July of 2000 by Allain.

Engolio held that position for 22 years, spanning the tenure of two sheriffs.

He credited his brother, the late Edward Engolio, for inspiring him to pursue a career in law enforcement. “Ed was 12 years older than me, and he was a deputy and detective all during my formative years and childhood,” he said. “He was my hero and I wanted to do what he did … I used to hear his stories. It was something I found interesting, and it was what I decided I want to do.”