Candidates qualify for Iberville Parish, state offices on Oct. 14 ballot
Election also includes races for state House and Senate
Two state lawmakers who represent Iberville Parish will face opposition in the Oct. 14 primary, but five parish office holders remain unopposed, and only three Parish Council members have opposition as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Qualifying began Tuesday for the fall primary, which will be headlined by a gubernatorial race and other statewide elections.
In parish elections, five of the 13 Iberville Parish Council members have drawn opposition:
District 3 – Incumbent Thomas E. Dominique faces James “Jamie” Holmes. District 3 covers the White Castle area.
District 4 – In St. Gabriel, Freddie Carl Frazier Sr. and Ralph “Big Guy” Johnson Jr. will vie for the seat currently held by Leonard Jackson.
District 8 – In the area northwest of Plaquemine along La. 77, incumbent Terry Bradford faces opposition from Ida “Seadee” Anderson and Evan Cagnolatti.
District 11 – In the Grosse Tete area, three candidates have qualified for the seat held by Tim Vallet – Kyle Booksh, Charles “Stormy” Dardenne and Cyril Sexton.
District 12 – Incumbent Matt Jewell drew opposition from Sam W. Watson for the district in the Maringouin area.
UNOPPOSED OFFICIALS:
- District 60 State Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine
- District 17 State Sen. Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, R-Grosse Tete
- Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso
- Sheriff Brett Stassi
- Clerk of Court Amy Matirne Patin
- Assessor Randy Sexton
- Coroner Dr. James E. Grace
- District 1 Parish Council member Shalanda Lewis Allen
- District 2 Parish Council member Chasity Berthelot Easley
- District 5 Parish Council member Steve “Pine” Smith
- District 6 Parish Council member Raheem Pierce
- District 7 Parish Council member Ty Arnold
- District 8 Parish Council member Hunter Markins
- District 10 Parish Council member Louis “Pete” Kelley
- District 13 Parish Councilman Barton Morgan
- Plaquemine City Police Chief: Stephen J. Engolio, assistant under Chief Robbie Johnson, who is not seeking another term.
LEGISLATIVE SEATS
State Senate (2nd Senatorial District)
- “Chris” Delpit, R-Gonzales
- Edward “Ed” Price, D-Gonzales (incumbent)
State Representative, 18th Representative District
- Tami Fabre, R-New Roads
- Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-Livonia
- Shanda Paul, D-Port Allen
STATEWIDE OFFICES
Governor
- Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, R-St. Rose
- Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr., D-Hammond
- Xavier Ellis, R-Opelousas
- Jeffrey Istre, I-Kaplan
- “Xan “John, R-Lafayette
- Jeff Landry, R-Broussard
- Hunter Lundy, I-Lake Charles
- John Schroder, R-Baton Rouge
- Shawn D. Wilson, Baton Rouge
Lieutenant governor
- Billy Nungesser, incumbent, R-Metairie
- Elbert “Paw Paw” Guillory, R-Opelousas
- “Tami” Hotard, R-Madisonville
- Chester Pritchett, NP, Roseland
Secretary of state
- “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, D-Baton Rouge
- “Mike” Francis, R-Crowley
- Thomas J. Kennedy III, R-New Orleans
- Nancy Landry, R-Baton Rouge
- Clay Schexnayder, R-Sorrento
- Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales
Attorney general
- John Stefanski, R-Crowley
- Perry Walker Terrebonne, D-New Orleans
Treasurer
- John Fleming, R-Minden
- Dustin Granger, D-Lake Charles
- Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge
Commissioner of agriculture and forestry
- Michael G. “Mike” Strain, R-Covington
Commissioner of Insurance
- Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge
- R.D. “Rich” Weaver, D-Baton Rouge