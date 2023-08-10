Candidates qualify for Iberville Parish, state offices on Oct. 14 ballot

John Dupont

Post South

Two state lawmakers who represent Iberville Parish will face opposition in the Oct. 14 primary, but five parish office holders remain unopposed, and only three Parish Council members have opposition as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Qualifying began Tuesday for the fall primary, which will be headlined by a gubernatorial race and other statewide elections.

In parish elections, five of the 13 Iberville Parish Council members have drawn opposition:

District 3 – Incumbent Thomas E. Dominique faces James “Jamie” Holmes. District 3 covers the White Castle area.

District 4 – In St. Gabriel, Freddie Carl Frazier Sr. and Ralph “Big Guy” Johnson Jr. will vie for the seat currently held by Leonard Jackson.

District 8 – In the area northwest of Plaquemine along La. 77, incumbent Terry Bradford faces opposition from Ida “Seadee” Anderson and Evan Cagnolatti.

District 11 – In the Grosse Tete area, three candidates have qualified for the seat held by Tim Vallet – Kyle Booksh, Charles “Stormy” Dardenne and Cyril Sexton.

District 12 – Incumbent Matt Jewell drew opposition from Sam W. Watson for the district in the Maringouin area.

UNOPPOSED OFFICIALS:

District 60 State Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine

District 17 State Sen. Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, R-Grosse Tete

Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso

Sheriff Brett Stassi

Clerk of Court Amy Matirne Patin

Assessor Randy Sexton

Coroner Dr. James E. Grace

District 1 Parish Council member Shalanda Lewis Allen

District 2 Parish Council member Chasity Berthelot Easley

District 5 Parish Council member Steve “Pine” Smith

District 6 Parish Council member Raheem Pierce

District 7 Parish Council member Ty Arnold

District 8 Parish Council member Hunter Markins

District 10 Parish Council member Louis “Pete” Kelley

District 13 Parish Councilman Barton Morgan

Plaquemine City Police Chief: Stephen J. Engolio, assistant under Chief Robbie Johnson, who is not seeking another term.

LEGISLATIVE SEATS

State Senate (2nd Senatorial District)

“Chris” Delpit, R-Gonzales

Edward “Ed” Price, D-Gonzales (incumbent)

State Representative, 18th Representative District

Tami Fabre, R-New Roads

Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-Livonia

Shanda Paul, D-Port Allen

STATEWIDE OFFICES

Governor

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, R-St. Rose

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr., D-Hammond

Xavier Ellis, R-Opelousas

Jeffrey Istre, I-Kaplan

“Xan “John, R-Lafayette

Jeff Landry, R-Broussard

Hunter Lundy, I-Lake Charles

John Schroder, R-Baton Rouge

Shawn D. Wilson, Baton Rouge

Lieutenant governor

Billy Nungesser, incumbent, R-Metairie

Elbert “Paw Paw” Guillory, R-Opelousas

“Tami” Hotard, R-Madisonville

Chester Pritchett, NP, Roseland

Secretary of state

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, D-Baton Rouge

“Mike” Francis, R-Crowley

Thomas J. Kennedy III, R-New Orleans

Nancy Landry, R-Baton Rouge

Clay Schexnayder, R-Sorrento

Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales

Attorney general

John Stefanski, R-Crowley

Perry Walker Terrebonne, D-New Orleans

Treasurer

John Fleming, R-Minden

Dustin Granger, D-Lake Charles

Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge

Commissioner of agriculture and forestry

Michael G. “Mike” Strain, R-Covington

Commissioner of Insurance