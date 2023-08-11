Iberville Parish president, assessor face opposition in Oct. 14 primary

John Dupont

Post South

A light turnout for qualifying turned hectic Thursday afternoon when two opponents stepped up to face Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and Assessor Randy Sexton.

Ourso drew opposition from Chris Daigle, a White Castle businessman who serves as Iberville Parish School Board President.

Earlier in the day, O’Neal “Elmo” Bosley – who previously ran against Ourso – signed up for another try at the seat.

Daigle entered the race in the final hour of qualifying.

“I had been talking about it for a while, and I talked to enough community members who said it was time for a change,” Daigle said. “They all reminded me four years ago he proudly posted four years ago that this was his last campaign and he decided to run again, going against his word.

“It’s going to be a fast, short race, and I’m going to give it my all,” he said. “For those who don’t know me, I’m going to try to go meet them and talk to them.”

Ourso said one issue led him to seek re-election.

“I’m running again because of the bridge, and that is the truth,” he said. “I think it’s important because our parish is vulnerable without this bridge, and the three spots are there – I think it’s imperative that, whoever the next governor is going to be, we’re in their corner and we can see this bridge through … I may never drive across it, but I want to see it through.”

Ourso acknowledged that he had announced four years ago he would not run again.

“Chris is very right in what he said, and after thinking it over, I really like what I’m doing, and when I’m not effective anymore, I’ll know when it’s time to step down,” he said. “I’ve been in here twenty-five years, my health is good, I’m effective, I get things done and I feel like what we’ve accomplished with the buildings, the industries, the economics that have been brought in with this administration, the last of the big kahunas is the bridge.

“We’ve got finest parks, the finest roads and all the industries – the missing link is the bridge, and I’m capable of making that work with whomever the next governor is,” Ourso said. “But Mr. Daigle has a right to run, this is not my office, and it belongs to the people, so I don’t take any candidate lightly – him or Mr. Bosley – he will be a formidable foe, and it will be in the people’s hands and at the end of the day I think I’ll be back where I belong.”

Bosley said he wants to develop a legal defense fund to help residents prevent losing their property.

“People are losing their houses and things like that because they can’t afford an attorney,” he said. “I’m not saying I can give it for free, but I want them to make sure they don’t lose their property.”

He said he supports construction of the bridge, but also wants the state Department of Transportation and Development to bring ferry service to White Castle.

Ourso was elected the first Parish President in October 1997 after Iberville transitioned to a Home Rule Charter form of government. He served a two-year term and has been re-elected in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

ASSESSOR’S RACE

Sexton has faced opposition in each election cycle since he took office in 2009, but he said he did not expect opposition in the upcoming race.

“I’m very good friends with the Distefano family, as I have been all my life, but this one caught me off guard a little bit on this,” he said. “I was more surprised than anything on it, but it is what it is. We’ll run our race and I’ll run my race as I always have – I’ll keep it clean and go by my record. I wish Paul the best.”

Distefano previously served as athletic director for the Iberville Parish School System and head football coach at Plaquemine High. Prior to his coaching tenure, he served on the Iberville Parish School Board.

Post/South reached out to Distefano, who was unavailable for comment at press time.