Iberville Parish sheriff, clerk of court unopposed for Oct. 14 primary

John Dupont

Post South

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi and Clerk of Court Amy Matherne Patin will not have to spend time on the campaign trail this fall.

Both went unopposed for another four years in their respective offices during the fall primary qualifying period, which ended Thursday evening.

The free ride will send Stassi into his fourth term in office and the third for Patin.

Stassi, a longtime member of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, succeeded Brent Allain, who opted against a fourth term in the 2011 election.

“I’m extremely grateful to the citizens of Iberville Parish for having the confidence to send me back for four more years,” Stassi said. “It’s a testament to the deputies who work for me and the people who work for me who do the job every day.

“I can’t be out there every day, but for what the deputies do for me, and the people of this parish do, I have to give them credit for this election.” he said.

Stassi admitted he was nervous throughout the qualifying period, particularly after Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and Assessor Randy Sexton drew opposition only a few hours before it ended.

“When you see people running into the courthouse to qualify, it’s got to make you nervous,” he said. “Here we were, we had been quiet so long and hardly nobody qualified Wednesday, and then all of a sudden it was a rush.”

Stassi said the work plan will remain the same for the next four years.

“We want to keep making this sheriff’s office the best I can do,” he said. “It’s a testament to the people who work for me and to the people of this parish.”

For Patin, working as Clerk of Court and seeing qualifiers file in and out was enough to fuel her tension.

Patin began her 30th year in Clerk of Court’s Office in August.

She landed the job with the office under then-Clerk of Court J. Gerald “Bubbie” Dupont.

Patin succeeded him after he chose not to seek re-election in 2015.

She is working with the Parish Council on efforts that will correct issues that led to erroneous reporting of results of the St. Gabriel mayor race earlier this year.

Also, an ongoing issue that will continue over the next year will be the work on digital imaging and online posting of past criminal records, conveyances and marriage licenses.