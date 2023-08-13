Who Qualified? Who's Unoppposed? Here's a look at parish, state races in Oct. 14 election

Eight Iberville Parish Council seats will be on the line in the Oct. 14 primary election, along with various state and parish offices.

Here’s is a rundown of the elections ballot, along with the candidates who went unopposed during the qualifying period.

Iberville Parish President

Oneal “Elmo” Bosley, NP-White Castle

Chris Daigle, D-White Castle

Jessel “Mitchell” Ourso Jr., I-Plaquemine

Iberville Parish Assessor

Paul Distefano, R-Plaquemine

“Randy” Sexton, D-Plaquemine

Iberville Parish Council Member District 1

Shalanda Lewis Allen, D-White Castle

Ryan “Rick” Young, D-White Castle

Iberville Parish Council Member District 3

Thomas E. Dominique Sr., D-White Castle

James “Jamie” Holmes, D-White Castle

Ralph “Rocking 3x7” Lewis, D-Plaquemine

Joseph “Mr Me” Oliver Jr., D-Plaquemine

Iberville Parish Council Member District 4

Freddie Carl Frazier Sr., D-St. Gabriel

Ronald “Ronnie” Grace, D-St. Gabriel

Ralph “Big Guy” Johnson Jr., D-St. Gabriel

Iberville Parish Council Member District 6

Kevin “Big Puden” Ennis, NP, Plaquemine

Raheem Pierce, D-Plaquemine

Iberville Parish Council Member District 7

Ty Arnold, D-Plaquemine

Nadia Jenkins, D-Plaquemine

Iberville Parish Council Member District 9

Ida “Seadee” Anderson, D-St. Gabriel

Terry J. Bradford, I-Plaquemine

Evan Cagnolatti, I-Plaquemine

Iberville Parish Council Member District 10

Marlene George, D-Plaquemine

Louis “Pete” Kelley, R-Plaquemine

Chasity Verret Martinez, D-Plaquemine

Keithen Pugh, NP, Plaquemine

Iberville Parish Council Member District 11

Kyle Booksh, R-Grosse Tete

Charles “Stormy” Dardenne, NP-Grosse Tete

Cyril Sexton, I-Grosse Tete

Iberville Parish Council Member District 12

Matt Jewell, I-Maringouin

Sam W. Watson, D-Maringouin

LEGISLATIVE RACES

State Senate (2nd Senatorial District)

“Chris” Delpit, R-Gonzales

Edward “Ed” Price, D-Gonzales (incumbent)

State Representative, 18th Representative District

Tami Fabre, R-New Roads

Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-Livonia

Shanda Paul, D-Port Allen

STATEWIDE OFFICES

Governor

Benjamin Barnes, I-Angola

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, R-St. Rose

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole, D-Trout

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr., D-Hammond

Xavier Ellis, R-Opelousas

“Keltron” Gagnon, NP-Metairie

Sharon Hewitt, R-Baton Rouge

Jeffrey Istre, I-Kaplan

“Xan “John, R-Lafayette

Jeff Landry, R-Broussard

Hunter Lundy, I-Lake Charles

Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville

John Schroder, R-Baton Rouge

Stephen “Wags” Waguespack, R-Abbeville

Shawn D. Wilson, Baton Rouge

Lieutenant governor

Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory, R-Opelousas

“Tami” Hotard, R-Madisonville

Willie Jones, D-New Orleans

William “Billy” Nungesser (incumbent) R-Metairie

Bruce Payton, I-Bush

Chester Pritchett, NP, Roseland

Gary Rispone, NP-Greenwell Springs

Secretary of state

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, D-Baton Rouge

“Mike” Francis, R-Crowley

Amanda “Smith” Jennings, Other-West Monroe

Thomas J. Kennedy III, R-New Orleans

Nancy Landry, R-Baton Rouge

Arthur Morrell, D-New Orleans

Clay Schexnayder, R-Sorrento

Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales

Attorney general

Lindsey Cheek, D-New Orleans

“Marty” Maley, R-Baton Rouge

“Liz” Baker Murrill, R-Baton Rouge

John Stefanski, R-Crowley

Perry Walker Terrebonne, D-New Orleans

Treasurer

John Fleming, R-Minden

Dustin Granger, D-Lake Charles

Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge

Commissioner of Insurance

Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge

R.D. “Rich” Weaver, D-Baton Rouge

BESE District 8

Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge

Delores “Dee Dee” Cormier-Zenon, D-Carencro

UNOPPOSED OFFICIALS