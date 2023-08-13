Who Qualified? Who's Unoppposed? Here's a look at parish, state races in Oct. 14 election
Eight Iberville Parish Council seats will be on the line in the Oct. 14 primary election, along with various state and parish offices.
Here’s is a rundown of the elections ballot, along with the candidates who went unopposed during the qualifying period.
Iberville Parish President
- Oneal “Elmo” Bosley, NP-White Castle
- Chris Daigle, D-White Castle
- Jessel “Mitchell” Ourso Jr., I-Plaquemine
Iberville Parish Assessor
- Paul Distefano, R-Plaquemine
- “Randy” Sexton, D-Plaquemine
Iberville Parish Council Member District 1
- Shalanda Lewis Allen, D-White Castle
- Ryan “Rick” Young, D-White Castle
Iberville Parish Council Member District 3
- Thomas E. Dominique Sr., D-White Castle
- James “Jamie” Holmes, D-White Castle
- Ralph “Rocking 3x7” Lewis, D-Plaquemine
- Joseph “Mr Me” Oliver Jr., D-Plaquemine
Iberville Parish Council Member District 4
- Freddie Carl Frazier Sr., D-St. Gabriel
- Ronald “Ronnie” Grace, D-St. Gabriel
- Ralph “Big Guy” Johnson Jr., D-St. Gabriel
Iberville Parish Council Member District 6
- Kevin “Big Puden” Ennis, NP, Plaquemine
- Raheem Pierce, D-Plaquemine
Iberville Parish Council Member District 7
- Ty Arnold, D-Plaquemine
- Nadia Jenkins, D-Plaquemine
Iberville Parish Council Member District 9
- Ida “Seadee” Anderson, D-St. Gabriel
- Terry J. Bradford, I-Plaquemine
- Evan Cagnolatti, I-Plaquemine
Iberville Parish Council Member District 10
- Marlene George, D-Plaquemine
- Louis “Pete” Kelley, R-Plaquemine
- Chasity Verret Martinez, D-Plaquemine
- Keithen Pugh, NP, Plaquemine
Iberville Parish Council Member District 11
- Kyle Booksh, R-Grosse Tete
- Charles “Stormy” Dardenne, NP-Grosse Tete
- Cyril Sexton, I-Grosse Tete
Iberville Parish Council Member District 12
- Matt Jewell, I-Maringouin
- Sam W. Watson, D-Maringouin
LEGISLATIVE RACES
State Senate (2nd Senatorial District)
- “Chris” Delpit, R-Gonzales
- Edward “Ed” Price, D-Gonzales (incumbent)
State Representative, 18th Representative District
- Tami Fabre, R-New Roads
- Jeremy S. LaCombe, D-Livonia
- Shanda Paul, D-Port Allen
STATEWIDE OFFICES
Governor
- Benjamin Barnes, I-Angola
- Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, R-St. Rose
- Daniel M. “Danny” Cole, D-Trout
- Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr., D-Hammond
- Xavier Ellis, R-Opelousas
- “Keltron” Gagnon, NP-Metairie
- Sharon Hewitt, R-Baton Rouge
- Jeffrey Istre, I-Kaplan
- “Xan “John, R-Lafayette
- Jeff Landry, R-Broussard
- Hunter Lundy, I-Lake Charles
- Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
- John Schroder, R-Baton Rouge
- Stephen “Wags” Waguespack, R-Abbeville
- Shawn D. Wilson, Baton Rouge
Lieutenant governor
- Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory, R-Opelousas
- “Tami” Hotard, R-Madisonville
- Willie Jones, D-New Orleans
- William “Billy” Nungesser (incumbent) R-Metairie
- Bruce Payton, I-Bush
- Chester Pritchett, NP, Roseland
- Gary Rispone, NP-Greenwell Springs
Secretary of state
- “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, D-Baton Rouge
- “Mike” Francis, R-Crowley
- Amanda “Smith” Jennings, Other-West Monroe
- Thomas J. Kennedy III, R-New Orleans
- Nancy Landry, R-Baton Rouge
- Arthur Morrell, D-New Orleans
- Clay Schexnayder, R-Sorrento
- Brandon Trosclair, R-Gonzales
Attorney general
- Lindsey Cheek, D-New Orleans
- “Marty” Maley, R-Baton Rouge
- “Liz” Baker Murrill, R-Baton Rouge
- John Stefanski, R-Crowley
- Perry Walker Terrebonne, D-New Orleans
Treasurer
- John Fleming, R-Minden
- Dustin Granger, D-Lake Charles
- Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge
Commissioner of Insurance
- Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge
- R.D. “Rich” Weaver, D-Baton Rouge
BESE District 8
- Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge
- Delores “Dee Dee” Cormier-Zenon, D-Carencro
UNOPPOSED OFFICIALS
- ESE District: Sandy LeBlanc Holloway, R-Thibodaux
- Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry: Michael G. “Mike” Strain, R-Covington
- Coroner: Dr James E. Grace, R-Plaquemine
- Iberville Parish Sheriff, Brett M. Stassi, D-Plaquemine
- Iberville Parish Clerk of Court: Amy Matirne Patin, D-Plaquemine
- Iberville Parish Council, District 2: Chasity Berthelot Easley, R-Plaquemine
- Iberville Parish Council District 5: Steve “Pine” Smith
- Iberville Parish Council District 8: Hunter Markins
- Iberville Parish Council District 13: Barton Morgan, NP-St. Gabriel
- Plaquemine City Police Chief: Stephen J. Engolio, R-Plaquemine
- State Representative, District 60: Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine