Chris Daigle announces candidacy for Parish President

Chris Daigle

Post South

Chris Daigle issued the following statement in announcing his candidacy for Iberville Parish president:

Friends of Iberville Parish,

I, Chris Daigle, am writing to you with humility and honor to announce my candidacy for Parish President of the great parish that I Love! My favorite personal quote is, “Not only do I live in Iberville, but Iberville lives in me!”

As a lifelong resident of Iberville Parish and leader of many great local organizations, I have been blessed to serve my community in many roles. I am proud to say my name is built on honor, integrity, trust and respect.

My loving and supportive wife of 18 years, Ashley Ramagost Daigle, and I have prayed for guidance in making this decision. We have four wonderful children, Analyse (16), Landen (15), Kaine (12), and Trey (11). Our family is trying to build a better future right here in Iberville for tomorrow’s children. We decided that we want to see Iberville Parish move forward for the sake of our future. We belong to St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine, where our children attend catechism.

I am a graduate of White Castle High School. I then furthered my education at Nicholls State University, completing my studies with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management. I have worked tirelessly toward making Iberville a better place to live.

Here is a list of the many organizations that I have had the pleasure of serving: current President of the Iberville Parish School Board, current President of the Krewe of Comogo, current President of the Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association, current Secretary/Treasurer of the White Castle Hunting Club, current board member of the St John Fathers Club, current member of the Dow Community Advisory Panel, current member of the Kiwanas Club-St. Gabriel, current Chairman of the Board and Past President of the Direct Descendants of David Crockett, current member of the White Castle Volunteer Fire Department, past board member of the Iberville Chamber of Commerce, past board member and coach for the Iberville Parks and Recreation, past member of the Westlake Community Advisory Panel, graduate of the Iberville Leadership Academy, member of the Iberville Chamber Dancing with the Stars Alumni, past member of White Castle Team City, and past White Castle Parade Grand Marshal.

I am the proud small business owner of Daigle’s Market in White Castle and Déjà Vu Daiquiris in Plaquemine. Running multiple businesses over the past 17 years, I have built relationships throughout our parish. I was selected as one of the great “Men of Iberville” by the Post South Newspaper multiple times, and Daigles Market was selected as the Iberville Chamber Business of the Year. Therefore, I am no stranger to the commitment and dedication it would take to lead our great parish!

Iberville Parish is at an imminent crossroad in our history. We have served under the same leadership for 26 years since we inaugurated the Home Rule Charter in October of 1997. There’s no questioning that many great things have been done in Iberville Parish over this timeframe, but it’s time for a new vision towards tomorrow’s future.

Term limits were put in place for a reason when our Original Home Rule Charter was adopted. Since then, it was overturned to allow no term limits, while many positions remain with term limits. According to the United States Census Bureau, since 2010 Iberville Parish has lost 12% (3,881 residents) of our population. West Baton Rouge is ahead of Iberville in housing and small businesses, and we are constantly falling behind. It’s time we put focus on Iberville’s future and make a master plan that will address our communities’ concerns.

As a supporter of farming, small business, and industry, it is important for me to work with business owners moving forward and growing our Chamber. I want to work with landowners and developers for possible future developments so that I can call you and your children neighbors.

As current President of the Iberville Parish School Board, I have always supported every campus honorably, with respectfully, and equally throughout our parish. I will work with every municipality and their needs for our future growth.

No time is better than now for a new vision with a leader that will be visible, respectful, humble, and be an effective leader that you would be proud of. One of my first actions would be to put a 12-year term limit back in place for Parish President. The new Iberville Bridge is at the top of my priority list. If elected, my office will be relocated to the parish courthouse where all your government officials are centrally located. My office will be a respected office where you and I can talk equally about your concerns.

Thanks to my dad, Randy, who taught me that it’s okay to “agree to disagree” if we have a difference of opinions, but we will shake hands at the end of the day and move forward for the greater good. My mom, Toni, taught me to love and treat others with respect, as I expect to be treated. My love and passion for Iberville has been built on the foundation of these family values and make me who I am today.

Let your VOICE be heard because SIGNS don’t vote! Let’s make History together and MOVE IBERVILLE FORWARD!

I humbly, respectfully, and without reservation am asking you and your families for your consideration and support to be your next Parish President of Iberville Parish!

Respectfully yours,

Chris Daigle

#IbervilleProud