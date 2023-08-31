Opponent's disqualification gives Allen four more years on Iberville Parish Council

John Dupont

Post South

A candidate was disqualified from the District 1 Iberville Parish Council race, and two withdrew their candidacy for the District 10 seat.

District 1 – The disqualification of Ryan “Rick” Young paved the way for incumbent Shalanda Lewis Allen to go unopposed for a second term on the Parish Council.

The district covers the White Castle area.

18th Judicial District Court Judge Kevin Kimball ruled that Young was not eligible because he was not registered to vote in District 1.

He previously lived in District 3, Iberville Parish Clerk of Court Amy Matherne Patin said.

“The burden is on the candidate to qualify in the correct district,” she said. “Had we realized that at the time, we would’ve told him.”

District 10 – In the district that covers the area along La. 75 into the Bayou Sorrell/Bayou Pigeon area, candidates Marlene George and Keithen Pugh backed out of the race. Thoses withdrawls leave two candidates – incumbent Louis “Pete” Kelley and Chasity Verret Martinez. Both are registered Democrats.

Meanwhile, campaigns continue in the following Parish Council races in the Oct. 14 primary:

District 3 – Incumbent Thomas E. Dominique faces James “Jamie” Holmes, Ralph “Rockin Ralph 3x7” Lewis and Joseph “Mr. Me” Oliver Jr. District 3 covers the White Castle area.

District 4 – In St. Gabriel, Freddie Carl Frazier Sr., Ronald “Ronnie” Grace and Ralph “Big Guy” Johnson Jr. will vie for the seat currently held by Leonard Jackson.

District 6 – In Plaquemine near Seymourville, incumbent Raheem Pierce is challenged by Kevin “Big Puden” Ennis.

District 7 – Candidates in the Plaquemine area that cover the Iron Farm Road/Allen Street/MLK Boulevard area include Ty Arnold and Nadia Jenkins.

District 8 – In the area northwest of Plaquemine along La. 77, incumbent Terry Bradford faces opposition from fellow Plaquemine residents Ida “Seadee” Anderson and Evan Cagnolatti.

District 11 – In the Grosse Tete area, three candidates have qualified for the seat held by Tim Vallet – Kyle Booksh, Charles “Stormy” Dardenne and Cyril Sexton.

District 12 – Incumbent Matt Jewell drew opposition from Sam W. Watson for the district in the Maringouin area.

UNOPPOSED – Candidates who went unopposed were Chasity Berthelot Easley (District 2), Steve “Pine” Smith (District 5), Hunter Markins (District 6) and Barton Morgan (District 13).