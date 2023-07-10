TRIP OF A LIFETIME: Spontaneous trek to CWS in Omaha unforgettable for Plaquemine family

John Dupont

Tia Smart Campbell decided on an otherwise typical Friday she would give her son and daughter a weekend they would never forget.

One day after LSU eliminated Wake Forest in the College World Series, the Plaquemine resident spontaneously rounded up her family for a trip to Omaha.

Three days later, they watched the Tigers capture their seventh College World Series championship when they defeated Florida in the finals.

“We decided around noon that Friday that we were going,” said Campbell, who works in pupil appraisal supervisor for the Iberville Parish School System. “I rounded up the kids and told them to pack their bags because we were going see the College World Series.”

Her daughter, Anna Claire, 17, and son, Michael, 14, were initially in disbelief.

One hour later, they were headed to Omaha.

“That’s not something I do typically,” Campbell said.

A party of eight made the 14-hour, 900-mile trek in two cars to the Cornhusker State, which has evolved into a “home away from home” for LSU Baseball and its legion of fans.

Her decision had son and daughter in disbelief, but they packed their bags.

“They told me they pulled out everything in the closets that was purple and gold,” Campbell said.

Tia’s husband, Mike, was unable to go because of work. He told her she should go because she and their kids were diehard fans.

Her cousin Lovee Rodriguez and her husband, Lenny, also made the trip, along with Kamryn Rodriguez, 24, Logan Rodriguez, 23, and Konner Smart, 19.

They stayed in a hotel about 20 miles outside the city because most of the accommodations near Globe Life Stadium were either sold out or much more than they could afford.

“None of us planned on this trip, so financially we had to do this as cheap as possible,” she said.

They headed to the ballpark Saturday evening for Game 1 in the championship series against Florida.

It validated everything she heard about the number of LSU fans who travel to see the Tigers when they reach the CWS.

“It was like walking into a home game based on the people we saw whom we knew,” Campbell said. “There were very few people in orange and blue (Florida colors).”

The stadium, however, was not the “larger than life” shrine, she expected.

“I imagined something much bigger – definitely bigger than Alex Box,” Campbell said. “But with so many people, it felt like a homefield … it still has an aura, though.”

They bought first-day game tickets through Ticketmaster at $200 apiece but found a much more affordable way to see the next two games.

They purchased “Standing Room Only” tickets for the next two games – at $45 apiece – and they managed to find seats.

The 4-3 Tiger squeaker in Game 1 gave them an immediate feel of the rowdy atmosphere in Omaha.

“It was insane … the fans were unbelievable, and it was a 'Tiger Stadium' kind of atmosphere,” Campbell said. “I knew LSU had a great following – and knew it was going to be a lot of people – but not to that degree.”

Sunday was a different story.

Florida’s 24-4 rout of the Tigers in Game 2 gave the Gators the record for the most runs scored in a CWS game.

It also sapped some of the spirit among Tiger fans.

“It was quite a letdown,” Campbell said. “I figured Florida wouldn’t lay down very easily, but I didn’t expect it to be so chaotic early in the game.”

Then number of fans who waited at the Tiger hotel on Sunday paled in comparison to those who turned out Sunday.

“It quite was a letdown, but we still went to the hotel after. There was definitely a difference in the number of fans at their hotel,” Campbell said. “My daughter and I always believed don’t walk away from them when they need you most.”

It left Tiger fans not knowing what to expect Monday in the hours before Game 3.

Even after the rout one day earlier, Campbell said she and her family knew losing was not an option.

“When Florida’s first batter hit the homer, we were a little scared,” she said. “Once the Tigers started scoring, I knew a loss was not possible.”

LSU’s 18-4 rout over Florida instantly made the trip a lifelong memory, Campbell said.

She said she celebrated in much the same way as other Tiger fans in Omaha.

“I did have a Rocco’s Jell-O shot,” she said. “At Rocco’s, they sold 47,000 shots, although they weren’t really that good … in fact, they were nasty.

“There were only fans in there,” Campbell said. “I heard one of their employees say that LSU accounts for 47 percent of their profit during the College World Series, and that probably explains why they love LSU – they make lots of money for them.”

The trip to Omaha made perhaps a bigger impact on her daughter.

Anna Claire cancelled an orientation at University of Louisiana-Lafayette so she could make the trip to Omaha.

After three days pulling for the Tigers, she decided to switch her allegiance to the Purple-and-Gold and enroll at LSU.

By chance, she ran into LSU President William Tate at the finals, introduced herself and said she wanted to attend LSU.

“He told Anna Claire to contact him if she had any problems with the application process,” Campbell said. “He was a super nice guy … very personable, and he even gave us his phone number.”

It added to the excitement of the CWS win, she said.

The trip proved that spontaneity could provide some of life’s greatest memories, Campbell said.

“My kids will remember it forever, and for my daughter it was life-changing – literally,” she said. “We saw this sense of unity and sense of excitement, which was a part of the reason she decided to go to LSU.

“I get chills just thinking about that weekend … it was amazing,” Campbell said. “I’m not sure I’ll ever experience something like that again.”