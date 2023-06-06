T.J. Clayton runs personal best in 100 meters at NCAA Division III track

John Dupont

A collegiate track runner whose last name is familiar in the area made a big showing on the national level last week.

T.J. Clayton of New Roads took sixth place on May 27 in the finals of the 100 meters at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y.

Clayton is the son of District Attorney Tony Clayton and his wife, Paula Clayton.

The Rhodes College junior, in his first year running track on the collegiate level, ran a 10.44 – his personal best.

“It was very exciting to see my hard work pay off in a Division III athletic program,” Clayton said. “I want to come back for more.”

In the prelims on May 25, Clayton ran a 10.47.

He qualified for the Division III championships in April during the Southern Athletic Association Men’s Track and Field Meet in Danville, Ky.

Clayton is a graduate of University High, where he was a forward for the Cubs basketball team.

He did not expect that someday he would make an impact in track and field.

Clayton attributed his success to several factors.

“First and foremost, it was God,” he said. “Along with that, it came from hard work and doing a lot of research to learn about what was an entirely new sport to me than I had been in before.”

He said he was not nervous about the event, but some elements surprised him.

Immediate honors were not what he had in mind.

“They take 22 guys at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I’m competitive, but my realistic goal was just to make it.”

He had goals of qualifying for the national championships, but an All-American honor was beyond his dreams.

“I thought the best thing I could do was to believe in myself, and I’ve always been realistic,” he said. “Thousands and thousands of guys run the 100-meter at that level, but to finish sixth among all those guys is a blessing.”

Tony Clayton credits his wife for their son’s academic success.

“That lady would drive that kid from New Roads to the Early Learning Center in Baton Rouge, where he had a teacher named Lisa Byrd Lands, who now has my grandchildren in school at ELC,” Tony Clayton said.

“Then he went to U-High, and he had a principal who took no (stuff) from him, and of course there was his mom … the academic credit goes to them.”

The athletic achievement is a different story, however.

“I hate to do this to my wife, but the athletic lineage probably came from me, but he did a good job and earned his accolades,” he said.

Tony Clayton played running back for Brusly High School in the early 1980s and ran the 440 in track. His best time was 0.51.

“T.J. shattered that, and then he set a record in the 4-by-400 relay,” Tony Clayton said. “He’s more disciplined than he is anything else … a good kid, and a byproduct from his parish.”

Most of all, Clayton credits Pointe Coupee Parish for his son’s success.

“We don’t talk enough about kids from Pointe Coupee,” he said. “They’re exceptional, and there must be something in our water out here, but there are some fine kids in Pointe Coupee.

“I thank God for my neighbors and my community as a whole – it’s a great place to raise children.”