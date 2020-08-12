Staci Rodriguez joins Plaquemine High School coaching staff

Staff Report

She’s been at Plaquemine High School less than two weeks, but Staci Rodriguez believes she has found her dream job.

Rodriguez accepted the job as strength and conditioning coordinator for PHS. She also will serve as assistant coach for the Lady Green Devil softball team.

“I learned of the opportunity and heard about the environment of the school and the community as a whole, and I love it,” Rodriguez said. “I fell in love with the facility and the atmosphere.

“I already felt welcome the day I started here, and they’ve all made me feel like part of the family,” she said. “The environment is amazing, and to have the opportunity to coach the strength and conditioning program fits perfectly, because that’s my bread and butter. I’m just excited to be a part of Plaquemine High School.”

Rodriguez, 32, is a native of Crystal City, Texas, two hours south of San Antonio and 45 minutes from the Mexican border. She served one year as head softball coach and assistant volleyball coach at Port Allen before making her way to Plaquemine.

She played softball at Texas A&M and transferred to Texas A&M International in Laredo, where she graduated in kinesiology.

Rodriguez has also served as an assistant coach in volleyball, softball and basketball at Crystal City High School after she earned her degree.

“This is not my first rodeo,” she said. “With all the hardships during the COVID epidemic, I’m hoping we can all move forward because we all need something positive right now.”