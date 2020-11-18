Iberville Parish School Board approves stadium upgrades

Staff Report

Major improvements totaling $10 million will be on the drawing board for stadiums at three schools across Iberville Parish following a vote by the School Board last week.

The stadium projects will include construction of a baseball/softball complex for Plaquemine High School. The plan also includes upgrades to the football stadiums at East Iberville and White Castle high schools.

The $5 million project at Plaquemine High for the baseball/softball complex will include turf fields, lighting, a press box, batting cages and restrooms.

The softball and baseball stadiums will be located at the same site, according to board superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion.

The project will relocate the stadiums to an area the school system owns behind the technical college on Tenant Road.

The current baseball stadium located in front of the football stadium, facing Belleview Road. The softball field is located on the south end of the high school.

Meanwhile, two upgrade projects – both at a price tag of $2.5 million – will bring turf fields, track upgrades and LED lighting to the stadiums at White Castle and East Iberville high schools.

The projects will make White Castle and East Iberville among very few, if any, Class 1A schools with artificial turfs in Louisiana. Plaquemine High, a Class 4A school, has had artificial turf for several years.

The improvements could come to fruition within the next one or two years.

Meanwhile, the board also gave a unanimous thumbs-up to a one-time salary supplement for all full-time employees who are with the system as of Oct. 1 and remained employed through the issuance date of Dec. 11.

The supplement comes from a specific account for health insurance and benefits that includes a stipulation in the specific accounts for employee benefits which allows the board to give the overages to employees.

The projects and salary supplements come during a time when the board is reaping benefits from a healthy general fund reserve account, which has $35 million, Joffrion said.

“It’s significantly more than required, and we budgeted conservatively knowing we had these projects in mind,” he said.

The board will also receive plans for approval that will call for new roofing at several schools. Those projects will come at a cost of $4 million, which will come from the reserve fund.

The roof work is planned for MSA West, Plaquemine High and East Iberville. A driveway project at Dorseyville Elementary is also on the slate.