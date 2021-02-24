Girls basketball teams aim for trips to Marsh Madness

Staff Report

All four girls basketball teams drew post-season berths in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.

St. John heads to Ruston Feb. 25 for action against No. 2 seed Cedar Creek (16-2) in Division IV action. The No. 11-seeded The Lady Eagles (10-8) advanced Monday night after a 58-22 win over No. 17 seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee.

J’Nyria Kelly powered with 32 points, while Caroline Bueche scored 10, Isabella LoBue netted eight and Kaitlyn Glaser bucketed six (both off three-point goals).

Plaquemine was set to battle Belle Chasse in Class 4A regional playoff action. The No. 7 Lady Green Devils (18-6) advanced after a 46-36 win over No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (4-16) in a rare Sunday matchup.

Standouts for the Lady Green Devils include seniors Alaysia Walker, Chantoryia Rivers and Jomlya Cain, as well as juniors Trajah Butler, Jadlyn Reed, and Mallory Watkins.

STILL TO COME …

In post-season action after press time, top-seeded East Iberville (18-5) was set to entertain No. 17 LaSalle (7-9) in regional playoff action. The Lady Tigers punched their ticket to the second round off a first-round bye.

Meanwhile, No. 7 seed White Castle (7-8) was scheduled to host 10th seeded Grand

Lake (8-1) in regional action Tuesday after the Lady Bulldogs drew a first-round bye.

All four teams will vie for spots in the 2021 Marsh Madness state championship tournament, set for March 1-6 at the Southeastern Louisiana Convocation Center in Hammond.