Stadium work continues at Iberville public schools

Staff Report

Work continues projects that will bring major changes to high school football stadiums in Iberville Parish.

Projects underway at White Castle and East Iberville high schools for the conversion to artificial turf and upgrades to the running tracks.

The $2.5 million project will also include installation of new stadium lights at both schools.

“We’re in the process of working on it right now,” Iberville Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion said. “We’re expecting the work to be finished by the time the next season begins.”

Work was completed last year on the upgrades at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium at Plaquemine High School.

The 2021 football season begins with jamborees in late August.

Once completed, East Iberville Tiger Stadium and Rocky Ourso Stadium in White Castle will be among very few Class 1A public schools in Louisiana to incorporate artificial turf at their high school football stadiums.

Advantages of artificial turf include a lessened risk of injuries, lower maintenance costs and a reduced use of insecticides.

Meanwhile, work is in the early stages for the new $5 million baseball/softball complex at Plaquemine High School.

The school system is awaiting on architects to complete drawings on the project, Joffrion said.

The project will relocate the stadiums to an area the school system owns behind the technical college on Tenant Road.

The baseball/softball complex will include turf fields, lighting, a press box, batting cages and restrooms.