LHSAA selects facilities for state championship events

Staff Report

A few familiar venues and some new sites will host state championship events for the next two years.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association awarded volleyball and powerlifting events to the UL Cajundome.

Powerlifting will make the move from Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The vote keeps volleyball in Lafayette two years after the championships moved from the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Swimming championships will continue at SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur, while Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles will remain the host site for boys non-select basketball championships. McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Non-select girls basketball and soccer championships will be held in Hammond, while Monroe will host tennis.

Bossier City regained the state wrestling championships at Brookshire Grocery Arena.

The state meet was held the past two years at Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.