Iberville Parish School Board approves new White Castle gymnasium construction

John Dupont

White Castle has built its legacy in prep basketball despite being the only Iberville Parish high school campus with only one gym. That will soon change.

The Iberville Parish School Board gave final approval on construction of a larger facility during its monthly meeting June 12.

The new gym will come at a price tag of $8.5 million. It will seat 1,000 spectators, according to School Board President Chris Daigle.

Board members awarded the contract to Fusion Architecture of Baton Rouge.

The current facility, which has been in use since the early 1990s, seats 750. It will be used as a practice gym once the new arena is completed.

Construction will begin in July and will take between one year and 15 months to complete.

The goal is to open the 2024 season in the new gym, Daigle said.

The new home of the Bulldog hoop squads will be built on an empty lot on the campus, adjacent to the current gym.

“It will also create a drive-around for the whole campus,” he said. “Right now, there’s one way in and one way out, by the baseball field, so this will give the school a loop around the campus.”

The new gym will incorporate a facet never seen in a WCHS gym, Daigle said.

“With White Castle being a championship school, we’re actually installing NBA goals – the ones not mounted to the ceiling,” he said. “We’re putting in NBA mounts that will actually roll.”

Aside from accommodating larger crowds for Bulldog basketball games, which often pack the gymnasium, the new facility will help the program in another way.

It will allow the current gym to be used as a practice facility.

A campus with only one gym has made for longer days for coaches and players, Daigle said.

“It has always forced some of our students to practice until 9 p.m., because they’re trying to fit in the boys and the girls from junior varsity and varsity,” he said.

The new gym will host a hoop program that has made White Castle one of the state’s premier programs.

The boys and girls have been a mainstay in postseason basketball playoffs for decades.

The boys hoop program has forged a legacy in Louisiana high school that includes seven state championships and seven runner-up spots.

The Bulldogs have reached the playoffs every year since 1974.

Here’s a look at the history in championship finals:

White Castle state titles

2018 – 1A Delhi, 64-42

– 1A Delhi, 64-42 2017 – 1A Tensas, 60-47

– 1A Tensas, 60-47 2011 – 1A Southern Lab, 66-65

– 1A Southern Lab, 66-65 2002 – 1A Grambling Lab, 54-45

– 1A Grambling Lab, 54-45 1991 – 1A Rosepine, 58-45

– 1A Rosepine, 58-45 1986 – 2A Mamou, 74-72 (2OT)

– 2A Mamou, 74-72 (2OT) 1983 – 2A Varnado, 80-64

White Castle state runner-up