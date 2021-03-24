Plaquemine pulls past St. John, 8-5

Staff Report

Seven runs over two innings broke a one-run deficit for the visiting Plaquemine Green Devils in an 8-5 win over St. John in battle of crosstown rivals Monday.

The Green Devils (8-6) cut the deficit in the bottom of the first when Daniel Lathan stole home after he got to first on a walk and reached third on a Marshall Saurage grounder to shortstop.

PHS tied the game in the third when Troy McGinnis reached home on an error. McGinnis led off the inning on a walk. A Saurage single off a hard grounder to left brought home Connor Allen and Lathan, while Gerald Williams scored on the throw.

St. John rallied to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when a Charlie Guidry groundout to shortstop brought home Joseph Schlatre, who led off the game on a walk. Maddox Bennett’s fly ball right paved the way for Taylor Dupont to reach home after he reached base on a single to left.

The Green Devils stretched their lead in the fourth when Leonard Carter scored on an error at first and Conner Allen beat a throw to home plate. Drake Brigalia scored later in the inning after an error at second. Brigalia reached base on a line drive single to center.

The Eagles (4-9) tried to dig themselves out of the deficit in the bottom of the seventh when Dupont scored on a Guidry double to center. Dupont led off on a double line-drive to left. A J. Marcantel single to right scored Guidry, but a groundout to left ended the game.

Winning pitcher Drake Brigalia worked six innings and struck out eight. Gerald Williams relief him for the last frame.

Brigalia and Young finished with two hits for the Green Devils, who tallied 13 stolen bases. Lathan stole four times throughout the game.

Dupont went 3-for-4 for SJHS, while Marcantel had two hits.

COMING UP – Plaquemine hosts West St. John on Friday and visits Carencro on Saturday. District 6-4A action begins Tuesday when the Green Devils visit Tara.

St. John visits Parkview Baptist on Friday and hosts Scotlandville on Monday. The Eagles travel to O. Perry Walker on Tuesday.