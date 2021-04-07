Plaquemine routs Douglas, focuses on district

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils wasted no time Saturday proving their dominance against visiting Frederick Douglas High School.

PHS piled six runs in the first inning to post an 8-0 victory against their visiting foes from New Orleans.

Marshall Saurage’s impressive showing on the mound also helped to stifle their Crescent City foes.

Saurage held FDHS to one hit and struck out 11 over seven innings.

“Marshall did an awesome job on the mound, and we scored early to help him out,” head coach Tait Dupont said. “I like the way we’re playing right now, going into two big district weeks.”

A two-game set against Liberty opened District 7-4A action after press time. Game 2 was set for 4 p.m. today.

The Green Devils will entertain Eunice in a non-district romp at 3 p.m. Saturday, just before the two-game series Tuesday and Thursday against 7-4A top contender St. Michael the Archangel. Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Michael, followed by a 4 p.m. game Thursday, April 15 at PHS.

Against Frederick Douglas, Conner Allen and went 2-for-4 with one double and Colbi Dennis finished with a single two RBIs to lead the Green Devils. Teammate Colbi Dennis chalked two runs.

Troy McGinnis led off with a double and reached home on a Drake Brigalia grounder and an error at third for the opening run. A C. Allen doubled home Brigalia, while a Gerald Williams one-bagger paved the way for a run by Dennis.

An error at shortstop led the way for runs by Williams and Aiden Cain off Brayden Ourso’s ground single.

Ourso capped off first-inning scoring off a McGinnis grounder.

The game against Frederick Douglas originally tabbed as a PHS doubleheader that included Port Allen. The battle against the Pelicans was scrapped after a player tested positive for COVID.