Green Devils take aim at District 7-4A title

Staff Report

A long championship drought could end for Plaquemine if the Green Devils turn back St. Michael in a two-game series that will decide the 2021 District 7-4A championship.

The win would give Coach Tait Dupont’s Green Devils (16-11) their first district title since the 1990s, pending the outcome of a game slated for today (April 15). However, a system of heavy rain threatened the April 13 game after press time, and the storm probability remained high for Thursday.

It only adds to the anxiety of players and coaches who hope to bring the Green Devils their first-ever district title since the move from 3A to 4A in the late 1990s.

“Our team is very excited about this opportunity,” Dupont said. “We are playing well … we need to throw strikes, play good defense and get the time hits, and that should give us a good chance to win.”

The Green Devils head into action after a 2-1 showing last week. The notched both wins in a sweep against Liberty (formerly Lee High School) but came up short in non-district play against Eunice.

PHS shut out Liberty in both games.

In Game 1, PHS led 5-0 after three innings, but doubled the lead to outs Liberty in five frames.

Troy McGinnis, Brayden Ourso, Colbi Dennis, Drake Brigalia and Gerald Williams each had one hit. Ourso had three of the 12 stolen bases in the win.

Winning pitcher Drake Brigalia allowed four hits.

In Game 2, Calvin Young went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases to lead the Green Devils.

A Drake Brigalia grounder gave PHS its first run in the opening inning.

Gerald Williams, Marshall Saurage and Ashton Smith drove in runs to propel a four-run rally in the top of the third.

Williams took the win at the mound. He held the Bulldogs to three hits.

In action against Eunice, a 3-0 deficit after two innings set the pace for a 5-3 win over the Green Devils.

Brigalia finished 2-for-2 for PHS.