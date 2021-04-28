Green Devils finish second in 7-4A, head into playoffs

Staff Report

Plaquemine may have lost both games against St. Michael for the 7-4A District Championship last week, but it was not the end of the road for the Green Devils.

Plaquemine pitcher Marshall Saurage struck out four and had two RBIs for the Green Devils in the first playoff game against St. Michael. PHS was set to begin post-season action on April 26 against Franklin Parish.

The Green Devils (17-13) entered the 2021 Class 4A playoffs with a home berth as a No. 16 seed for action against No. 17 seed Franklin Parish. The games were held after press time Monday.

The winner of that game heads into a “Best of 3” series against the winner of No. 1 seed Tioga and No. 32 seed Eleanor McMain. The regional games will be played between today and May 4, which will be followed by a three-game quarterfinal round May 5-8.

The winners in the quarterfinals will punch their ticket to the LHSAA Baseball State Tournament, May 11-15 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

The Green Devils head into the post-season fray after a tough week highlighted by St. Michael the Archangel’s sweep over PHS for the District 7-4A championship.

In Game 1, Plaquemine held hosting St. Michael scoreless across six innings until their Baton Rouge-based foe forced the game into extra innings off a three-run rally in the seventh. St. Michael tacked on two runs off a line drive double in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Troy McGinnis, who scored on a catcher’s error, while Aiden Cain reached home off a Marhsall Saurage single to left to put Plaquemine ahead 2-0 in the top of the first. Saurage finished with game with two RBIs.

Neither team scored over the next two frames, but a Brayden Ourso reached base on a sacrifice fly that paved the way for Gerald Williams, who led off with a line drive double to left.

St. Michael remained scoreless until a line drive homer put them back in the game in the bottom of the seventh. St. Michael tacked one more run off a double, while a Green Devil error at shortstop allowed one more run and forced extra innings.

The Green Devils regained the lead in the top of the eighth when Cain reached home on a Saurage sacrifice fly.

Drake Brigalia worked seven innings at the mound for PHS. He allowed three runs on six hits and tallied four strikeouts.

In Game 2 of the series, a three-run rally in the top of the first propelled St. Michael to a 5-1 win to claim sole possession of the district title.

Allen prevented the shutout for the Green Devils when he scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth.

Williams went 2-for-3 for PHS. He also worked seven innings at the mound, where he allowed five runs on two hits, and striking out four.