Green Devils finish second in 7-4A, head into playoffs

Staff Report

Plaquemine may have lost both games against St. Michael for the 7-4A District Championship last week, but it was not the end of the road for the Green Devils.

The Green Devils (17-13) entered the 2021 Class 4A playoffs with a home berth as a No. 16 seed for action against No. 17 seed Franklin Parish. The games were held after press time Monday.

The winner of that game heads into a “Best of 3” series against the winner of No. 1 seed Tioga and No. 32 seed Eleanor McMain. The regional games will be played between today and May 4, which will be followed by a three-game quarterfinal round May 5-8.

The winners in the quarterfinals will punch their ticket to the LHSAA Baseball State Tournament, May 11-15 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

The Green Devils head into the post-season fray after a tough week highlighted by St. Michael the Archangel’s sweep over PHS for the District 7-4A championship.

In Game 1, Plaquemine held hosting St. Michael scoreless across six innings until their Baton Rouge-based foe forced the game into extra innings off a three-run rally in the seventh. St. Michael tacked on two runs off a line drive double in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Troy McGinnis, who scored on a catcher’s error, while Aiden Cain reached home off a Marhsall Saurage single to left to put Plaquemine ahead 2-0 in the top of the first. Saurage finished with game with two RBIs.

Neither team scored over the next two frames, but a Brayden Ourso reached base on a sacrifice fly that paved the way for Gerald Williams, who led off with a line drive double to left.

St. Michael remained scoreless until a line drive homer put them back in the game in the bottom of the seventh. St. Michael tacked one more run off a double, while a Green Devil error at shortstop allowed one more run and forced extra innings.

The Green Devils regained the lead in the top of the eighth when Cain reached home on a Saurage sacrifice fly.

Drake Brigalia worked seven innings at the mound for PHS. He allowed three runs on six hits and tallied four strikeouts.

In Game 2 of the series, a three-run rally in the top of the first propelled St. Michael to a 5-1 win to claim sole possession of the district title.

Allen prevented the shutout for the Green Devils when he scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth.

Williams went 2-for-3 for PHS. He also worked seven innings at the mound, where he allowed five runs on two hits, and striking out four.