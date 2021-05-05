PHS wins first round, but falls in two straight in 4A playoffs

Staff Report

The Class 4A playoffs began strong for the Plaquemine Green Devils with a rout against Franklin Parish, but No. 1 seed Tioga dashed all hopes of a trips to Sulphur for the LHSAA Baseball Championship tournament.

PHS breezed past Franklin Parish 12-2 on April 26, but Tioga ousted the Green Devils on wins of 8-1 and 6-0 in a “Best of 3” series.

“We went up there and competed with the No.1 team in the state, and we just could not string together hits or get the clutch hit at the right time,” Plaquemine coach Tait Dupont said. “I truly believe we can compete against any team in 4A and we will start working toward getting ready for next year.”

The Green Devils tied Tioga 1-1 when Ja’kur Richard scored on a wild pitch with two outs 1 in the third inning. But Tioga followed with two runs off a grounder in the third and tacked on runs off a single a fielder’s choice in the fifth.

Richard was a courtesy runner for pitcher Marshall Saurage, who smacked a double to right field.

Saurage, Drake Brigalia, Carvin Young, Gerald Williams each had one hit for PHS.

Tioga tallied nine strikeouts and held PHS to five hits in a 6-0 win to eliminate the Green Devils on Saturday. PHS committed four errors.

Daniel Lathan went 2-for-3 for the Green Devils, while Troy McGinnis, Drake Brigalia and Conner Allen each notched hits for PHS.

In the first-round playoff win on April 26, PHS piled six runs in the first two innings and five more over the fifth and sixth frames to outs Franklin Parish 12-2 on the 10-run rule.

Allen, Saurage and Young each had doubles to pace the Green Devils. McGinnis Allen, Young and Dennis all had two RBIs, while Williams and Brayden Ourso each notched one.

Brigalia, the winning pitcher, finished with four strikeouts.

Allen got on the board in the first on an Allen double. McGinnis, Allen, Young and Williams all drove in runs off RBIS in the second frame.

The Green Devils piled 14 hits in the win.

PHS finished the season 18-15 under Dupont, who had his first full season after the pandemic cut short the 2020 slate.

“I’m so proud of these seniors and this team and the way we competed this year, winning a first-round playoff game and finishing with a solid record,” he said. “It’s definitely something we can build on for the 2022 season. Go Green Devils!”