Coach Brian Brown sees brighter days ahead for St. John Eagles baseball

Staff Report

One year after the St. John baseball team missed out on a playoff bid, head coach Brian Brown believes experience could get the Eagles back into the postseason fray.

Three seniors – Charlie Guidry, Joseph Schlatre and Braxton Whittenburg – bring skill and leadership that can ignite the rest of the team.

“We’re playing team baseball, and we have three very good seniors who are capable of getting us to the next level,” said Brown, now in his third season at the helm of the Eagles, whose 12-17 record last season nudged them out of Division IV Select playoff contention.

St. John (4-3) started off the year with a win at Assumption and went 3-0 in a Morgan City tournament, where the Eagles fired on all cylinders in all phases of the game.

The Morgan City tourney included wins of 15-4 against the host school and 21-5 over Patterson.

A much bigger test followed later last week when the Eagles faced a solid Springfield team that toppled SJHS 6-2 and 10-9 before SJHS returned the favor with a 13-8 victory to end the series. They lost the season opener 7-4 at Assumption and dropped two of three at Springfield.

In the victory, the Eagles tallied two runs in the second, three more in the third and four in the fourth to put away their Livingston Parish foes.

Clayton Repp and Ells Breaux led SJHS with two hits apiece.

The Eagles stole seven times, including two by Schlatre.

Aside from base running, the infield and outfield performance has impressed Brown. Guidry, Michael Edwards and Ellis Braud have looked solid at the place, Brown said.

“All we need to do at this point is keep plugging away,” he said. “We have a tough schedule, which should prepare us for what lies ahead.”

The Eagles host Livonia on Monday and tangle against Central Private March 17 and 18.

St. John battles crosstown foe Plaquemine on March 22.