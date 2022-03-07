Experienced roster could pay off for Plaquemine baseball

Staff Report

Plaquemine High baseball coach Tait Dupont has reasons to feel optimistic early in the 2022 season.

The Green Devils have rallied to a 7-1 record in the first week of the season, including a 10-1 victory Saturday against St. Martinville and three wins by 10 runs or more.

Experience has played a big part Plaquemine’s early-season triumphs.

A roster with 10 seniors has helped PHS dodge many of the jitters common the first week of action.

“We have a good lineup, and I expect us to be solid this season,” Dupont said.

The Green Devils finished the 2021 season 13-12. The season ended in losses of 8-1 and 6-0 against Tioga in the first round of Class 4A playoff action.

On this year’s roster, seniors Gerald Williams and Marshall Saurage will be among the leaders in the bullpen, along with Ashton Smith and Jacob Simoneaux.

In the victory Saturday over St. Martinville, the Green Devils tallied seven runs in the second inning to pounce on SMHS, 10-1, on Saturday. Colbi Dennis, Ja’Kur Richard, Daniel Lathan, Alaaj Provo and Ashton Smith each drove in runs during the inning.

Richard, Lathan, Dennis, Provo and Smith powered the inning with RBIs.

“If we keep playing like we are now, we’ve got a shot,” Dupont said.

A 5-2 loss March 1 against Lafayette Christian is the only blemish on the record thus far.

PHS opened its season with 5-3 win over St. James, followed by victories of 14-1 at Hanson Memoria., 8-6 at Albany and 17-7 at Delcambre. PHS also claimed a 19-9 win on Saturday at Northside Christian.

In upcoming action, the Green Devils battle Brusly on March 15 and tangle with crosstown foe St. John on March 22, followed by a trip to Port Allen (6-2).