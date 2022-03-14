Plaquemine routs Welsh, falls to Opelousas Catholic

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils prevailed in non-district action last week against Welsh but mustered only one run in a loss Saturday to Opelousas Catholic.

The Green Devils (8-4) piled four runs in the first and fourth – and six in the third – en route to a 16-5 win in five innings over Welsh, which was plagued by nine errors.

Marshall Saurage knocked in a run on a sacrifice bunt in the first, while a Colbi Dennis triple scored Saurage in the second.

Saurage, Dennis, Keegan Landry, Daniel Lathan, Aiden Cain, Skyler Tullier and Matt McCormick each had one hit for PHS.

In action against Opelousas Catholic, eight unanswered runs – four in the first, one in the second and three in the third – led to an 8-1 loss the Green Devils.

A Lathan run off a Saurage sacrifice prevented the shutout.

Upcoming action includes a visit to in-town rival St. John on Tuesday, March 22, a trip to Port Allen on the 23rd and a trip to Central Catholic on March 24.