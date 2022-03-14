St. John Eagles shut out Brusly, fall in tournament action

Staff Report

The St. John Eagles notched a shutout against Brusly in non-district baseball action but came up short in tournament action last week.

Charlie Guidry sent back six Brusly batters to notch the win, while the Panthers struck out six Eagles.

Guidry allowed three hits across the nine frames.

Maddox Bennett had one run, one hit and one RBI for SJHS, while Michael Edwards chalked two hits for SJHS.

The Eagles tallied six hits in the game.

Brusly had three hits and three errors.

TOURNAMENT ACTION

The Eagles finished winless in tournament action at Central Catholic.

A walk in the bottom of the fifth brought in the winning run for Berwick in action against the Eagles.

Clayton Repp reached home on a walk for the first Eagle run, while Luke Zeringue scored in the fifth.

Maddox Bennett allowed three hits and three runs over four and a third innings, including two strikeouts.

The Eagles also fell 19-13 to Central Lafourche. Guidry and Edwards had multiple hits for St. John.

In action against South Terrebonne, a run in the top of the sixth broke a tie for STHS to pull from the logjam.

The loss came despite six runs in the top of the fifth off RBIs by Edwards, Guidry, Schlatre and Gage Blanchard.

In upcoming action, the Eagles host South Terrebonne on March 22, Dutchtown on March 24 and visit Brusly on March 26.