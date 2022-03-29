Plaquemine baseball posts wins over Port Allen, Central Catholic

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils won two of three games in high school baseball action, including victories against two neighboring foes.

PHS (13-7) staved off Port Allen and Central Catholic.

Plaquemine 6, Port Allen 2: Daniel Lathan singled home J. Richard on a grounder to break a stalemate that spilled into the fifth inning.

The Green Devils stretched their lead in the sixth when Marshall Saurage tripled home Colbi Dennis, following by a Matt McCormick sacrifice fly that drove home Saurage. Courtesy runner Brayden Ourso scored off a Gerald Williams double line drive.

The Pelicans chalked two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Winning pitcher Skyler Tullier allowed four hits and struck out four.

Plaquemine 2, Central Catholic 0: Gerald Williams struck out eight and allowed three hits in the victory in Morgan City.

Skyler Tullier homered in the seventh for PHS, while Lathan (2-4) singled home Aiden Cain.

Carencro 9, Plaquemine 1: The Green Devils two runs in the first and three apiece in the third and fourth en route to a loss against visiting Carencro.

Lathan, Williams, Dennis, Saurage, and Keegan Landry each notched a hit for PHS.

Cain scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.

UPCOMING ACTION

The Green Devils entertain White Castle on Monday and travel to Woodlawn the following day. PHS hosts neighboring rival St. John on April 7.