Plaquemine makes impressive showing in win over Episcopal

Staff Report

Plaquemine High baseball coach Tait Dupont said his team’s performance over the last week gives him hopes for a solid playoff run.

The Green Devils, 14-8, took a 7-3 win over a solid Episcopal on Friday, but fell short 9-4 Saturday at Ascension Catholic.

The performance against Episcopal brought together a combination of solid pitching, timely hitting and savvy base running.

PHS built a 5-1 by the fourth inning, when the Knights tacked two runs over two frames, but defense and an Alaaj Provo run off a Daniel Lathan grounder to second helped the Green Devils secure their victory.

The Green Devils finished with 11 hits.

Lathan (2-for-4) and Skyler Tullier (2-for-3) each tacked two runs for PHS. Lathan, Provo, Colbi Dennis and Gerald Williams each knocked in one run for the Green Devils.

Williams, who had a double for PHS, took the win on the mound. He struck out six and walked six, while Caleb Weber struck out two and struck out one in relief.

“Williams and Weber were awesome on the mound against Episcopal, and we swung the bats well and also built a lead and added to it,” Dupont said. “We’re playing some really good ball right now, and our goal is to win every week as we get ready for the playoff season.”

The Green Devils could not pull their way out the hole after Ascension Catholic scored nine runs over five innings en route to a 9-4 win in Donaldsonville.

A Marshal Saurage line-drive double to right brought in Provo, Lathan and Keegan Landry to put Plaquemine ahead of ACHS 3-2 in the top of the third, but the Bulldogs notched two runs in the fourth to regain the lead.

“Against Ascension Catholic, we faced a really tough pitcher and battled to take the lead, but we couldn’t stop their offense,” Dupont said.

The Green Devils visit Eunice on Friday and host Eunice on Saturday.