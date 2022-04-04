St. John Eagles seek return to baseball postseason

Staff Report

One objective tops the list for the St. John baseball team as they set their sights further into the season.

The Eagles (11-11) want to return to postseason action after they were inched out of it in a 16-team Division IV Select bracket last year.

A 7-5 win over longtime 1A rival Central Catholic gave SJHS boost of momentum – and confidence – to move toward that goal.

“We’re in contention, and we’re fighting for the playoff spot,” head coach Brian Brown said. “We’re looking to be more consistent. We have all the pieces, but we have to put some back-to-back games together.”

The Eagles got a boost of confidence when the dug their way out of a 2-0 deficit and piled six runs across the fourth and fifth to halt their foes from Morgan City.

SJHS cut into the CCMC lead when Maddox Bennett scored on a Gage Blanchard line drive single to left in the bottom of the second.

Neither team gained momentum in the third, but CCMC stretched its lead by one run on a single grounder to right

Business picked up in the fourth when Bennett led off with a single line drive to center. He reached home off a Clayton Repp one-bagger to left.

Repp brought in a second run when he scored off a Michael Edwards single line drive to left to tie the game.

CCMC wasted no time regaining the lead when they scored off a grounder to third with two outs.

The Eagles kept their cool, which paid off when Joseph Schlatre scored off a Charlie Guidry line drive double to right. Schlatre reached base on an error at third.

Guidry put the Eagle back in the lead when he reached home on a bases loaded walk.

SJHS padded the lead when Bennett scored on a Repp sacrifice fly to right.

CCMC scored its last run in the top of the sixth.