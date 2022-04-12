Green Devils seek end to losing streak

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils look to end a dry spell in the last 10 days of regular season baseball action.

The drought comes in the form of five-game losing streak that included two losses to 1A power Ascension Catholic, along with H.L. Bourgeois, and back-to-back games against Eunice that prolonged the skid.

“We’ve been struggling at the bats,” head coach Tait Dupont said. “We need to do a better job of hitting good pitches, getting in hitters counts and driving in more runs when we have guys in scoring position.”

Against Eunice, the Green Devils notched five hits and held their foes to three but fell 5-2.

A three-run rally in the first and two more in the second helped Eunice hold back Plaquemine.

Daniel Lathan (1-3) scored both runs for Plaquemine. Gerald Williams and Colbi Ennis each had one RBI.

In the following game, a four-run rally in the fourth helped Eunice squeak past PHS 5-4.

Dennis doubled home Lathan in the first frame.

A Saurage one-bagger brought home Williams in the fourth, while Dennis scored on an error at shortstop.

Matt Saurage struck out seven and Caleb Webers sent back two.

PHS was set to play struggling Tara (2-8) in District 7-4A fare on April 12, but a matchup against crosstown foe St. John slated for April 13 was postponed.