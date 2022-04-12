St. John baseball falls to Ascension Catholic, breezes past Highland

Staff Report

The St. John baseball team split their last two games the Eagles look to keep playoff hopes intact as they approach the end of regular season fare.

The Eagles (13-13, 2-2) came up short 2-0 in a pitcher’s battle Monday night in District 7-1A action against longtime rival Ascension Catholic.

Neither team could mount an advantage until the hosting Bulldogs scored on RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.

ACHS stopped St. John in the bottom of the seventh with three consecutive strikeouts.

A Charlie Guidry line drive to center was the lone Eagle hit in the game.

Guidry also worked the mound for SJHS. He allowed five hits and two runs for the Eagles and struck out seven Bulldogs.

The loss came two days after Guidry notched four hits in a 14-3 win over Highland Baptist.

Guidry racked singles in the first, fifth and sixth. He smacked a triple in the third.

Maddox Bennett and Gage Blanchard each chalked three RBIs, while Elis Braud and Colton Canella each had two.

A Braud two-bagger knocked in Schlaltre and Michael Edwards for the first two runs, while Guidry scored on a Bennett fielder’s choice in the first inning. A Blanchard grounder drove home Braud and Bennett, while a Caden Cannella single paved the way home for Jack Marcantel.

Bennett struck out four, while Blanchard sent back another in relief.

The Eagle visit Central Catholic on April 20 and close out regular season fare Friday, April 22 against West Feliciana.