Plaquemine baseball breezes past Liberty in District 7-4A action

Staff Report

Domination was the rule of the day for the Plaquemine Green Devils in District 7-4A action against Liberty Magnet.

PHS piled 10 runs across four innings to rout Liberty, 11-1, last Thursday.

Daniel Lathan, Keegan Landry, Colbi Dennis and Ja’kur Richard each scored two runs to propel the Plaquemine victory.

Landry, Matt McCormick and Marshall Saurage each had two RBIs for the Green Devils. Dennis, Skyler Tullier and Matt McCormick each batted in one run.

Williams, the winning pitcher, struck out three Liberty batters and walked three over five innings at the mound.

A Saurage line drive single to left drove home Landry for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Liberty tried to even the score with a leadoff single in the top of the second, but a Brett Hansberry grounder led to a double play and Williams struck out the next LHS batter to remain scoreless.

A Landry double to left brought home Tullier and Lathan to put the Green Devils ahead 3-0.

Liberty notched its lone run off an error that brought the Patriots one run.

PHS continued its onslaught in the third when Tullier reached home on a bases-loaded walk and Saurage scored on an Aiden Cain sacrifice fly to center.

Landry scored on bases-loaded walk, while Richard reached home on a walk and Dennis scored on a bases-loaded walk that put PHS ahead 8-1.

Dennis and Saurage reached home on bases-loaded walks, while Matt McCormick singled home J. Richard to end the game in the bottom of the fifth.

The Green Devils were set to end regular season action today (April 21) against Broadmoor.