Three Iberville teams reach high school baseball playoffs
Three of Iberville Parish’s four high school baseball team reached postseason action in the playoff brackets the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released Sunday.
Plaquemine landed a berth in the Class 4A division, while East Iberville and White Castle landed spots in the Class 1A brackets.
Regionals and quarterfinal action in Class 4 A will consist of a “Best of 3” series.
The playoffs will lead to semifinal and championship-round action May 5-7 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
St. John, meanwhile, was denied a playoff berth in the Division IV Select bracket. The Eagles landed the No. 17 spot in the 16-team bracket for the “select” schools.
SJHS finished the season 14-15.
Here are capsules on the three teams heading into postseason fare:
EAST IBERVILLE – The Tigers enter the playoffs as a No. 10 seed, the highest of the three Iberville schools in the postseason fray.
EIHS (8-18) was set to face No. 23 seed Homer (4-11) in opening round action, but the time had not been announced at article deadline.
The winner faces No. 7 seed Haynesville (13-10), which drew a first-round bye.
PLAQUEMINE – The Green Devils landed their postseason bid off an 18-13 record, which put them in the No. 18 seed of the 16 opening round pairings.
PHS was set to visit South Terrebonne (14-15) on April 26 (after press time) in first-round fare. The winner will face the victor in the opening round pairing between No. 2 seed Neville (26-7) and No. 31 seed Morgan City (5-24) between April 28 and May 3.
WHITE CASTLE – The No. 18 seeded Bulldogs (2-15) were set to travel April 26 to the Winn Parish village of Atlanta (population 149) for action against No. 15 seed Montgomery (6-17) in first-round action. The winner will face No. 2 LaSalle (15-9).