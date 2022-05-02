South Terrebonne eliminates Plaquemine in 4A baseball playoffs

Staff Report

BOURG – A flawless showing on the mound and three runs in the third inning propelled South Terrebonne to a 3-0 win over Plaquemine in Class 4A first-round playoff action last week.

The No. 18-seeded Green Devils ended their season 18-14 against No. 15 South Terrebonne,

“Eighteen wins for the second consecutive year is pretty impressive,” head coach Tait Dupont said. “We had a tough first-round game against South Terrebonne, who just went up to Neville and beat the No. 2 team in the state in two games.”

“We had 10 seniors this year, and I’m going to miss all those guys, but I know they will be successful in the future in whatever occupation they choose,” he said. “We have a good group coming back next year, and I expect us to build up on the last two seasons and get more wins next year and go deep in the playoffs. I can’t wait to start with our off-season program and get these guys stronger for next season. Geaux, Green Devils.”

South Terrebonne was set to face No. 7 South Lafourche in a Best of 3 series that begins Friday and ends with a doubleheader Saturday.

Two singles after one out set up the South Terrebonne run off a passed ball.

A fielder’s choice a run on an error with two outs gave the hosts a 3-0 lead.

South Terrebonne struck out two Green Devils in the first, second, third, fourth, sixth and seven to take the win.