South Terrebonne eliminates Plaquemine in 4A baseball playoffs

Staff Report

BOURG – A flawless showing on the mound and three runs in the third inning propelled South Terrebonne to a 3-0 win over Plaquemine in Class 4A first-round playoff action last week.

The No. 18-seeded Green Devils ended their season 18-14 against No. 15 South Terrebonne,

Outgoing Plaquemine baseball seniors include, from left: (standing) Colbi Dennis, Daniel Lathan, Marshall Saurage, Matt McCormick and Ashton Smith. In the front row are Jakur Richard, Gerald Williams, Kegan Landry, Alaaj Provo and Leonard Carter.

“Eighteen wins for the second consecutive year is pretty impressive,” head coach Tait Dupont said. “We had a tough first-round game against South Terrebonne, who just went up to Neville and beat the No. 2 team in the state in two games.”

“We had 10 seniors this year, and I’m going to miss all those guys, but I know they will be successful in the future in whatever occupation they choose,” he said. “We have a good group coming back next year, and I expect us to build up on the last two seasons and get more wins next year and go deep in the playoffs. I can’t wait to start with our off-season program and get these guys stronger for next season. Geaux, Green Devils.”

South Terrebonne was set to face No. 7 South Lafourche in a Best of 3 series that begins Friday and ends with a doubleheader Saturday.

Two singles after one out set up the South Terrebonne run off a passed ball.

A fielder’s choice a run on an error with two outs gave the hosts a 3-0 lead. 

South Terrebonne struck out two Green Devils in the first, second, third, fourth, sixth and seven to take the win.