St. John to commemorate 1973 team, hosts Plaquemine on Monday

Staff Report

Local baseball action Monday will pit cross-town foes Plaquemine and St. John in a non-district battle that also will celebrate a milestone anniversary for the St. John program.

A ceremony at 5:30 p.m. will honor players from the 1973 district championship players and their coach, Steve Maddox.

After the festivities, a crosstown clash will ensue when St. John (6-10) battles Plaqemine (7-9).

The Eagles notched wins against Livonia and Central Private. They are set for action this week against Patterson on Thursday and Vermillion Catholic on Friday.

The Green Devils notched a 4-1win Saturday, March 18 at Ascension Catholic (12-5) after a l3-3 loss March 16 at Catholic-Pointe Coupee. PHS opens District 6-4A fare Thursday at Brusly (11-4) and faces White Castle (1-8) and East Iberville (11-2) on Saturday.