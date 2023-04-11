Ceremony honors 1973 St. John baseball team

Staff Report

A recent ceremony honored the men who paved the way for the St. John High School baseball program.

A group of 19 players were honored March 27 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Eagle baseball program.

The team made its debut in action against Port Allen on March 1, 1973, and made a big impact in their inaugural season.

The Eagles finished the season district champions, and head coach Steve Maddox was named Coach of the Year.

The ceremony was not only a celebration of the first Eagle ballclub, but also for all players past, present and future.

In the first 50 years, St. John won 12 district championships and finished state runner-up three times.

Fans and others who have supported the program over the years were also acknowledge during the ceremony. Players from the 1973 team were: Gary Clement, Kenny Gallagher, Steve Becnel, Eddie Laurent, Barry Lamothe, Randy Sexton, George Calcagno, Brian Carroll, Brian Chustz, Dana Guilbeau, Klein Miller, Brian Romero, Ruel Seneca, Johnny Zeringue, Austin Hebert, Reddick Hebert, Nickie Scarsone, Frank Guilbeau and Joey LeBlanc.