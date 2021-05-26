Wilson signs basketball scholarship with Delgado

Staff Report

The string of “firsts” continued for the East Iberville girls basketball program.

The Lady Tigers already landed a firm spot in the record books as the first team to win the state title under the banner of “East Iberville High School,” 54 years after Sunshine had first achieved the feat.

For East Iberville, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 1A state championship win this year was the first time head coach Mark Temple was at the helm of the state championship program. Now, he has added one more career milestone to the program.

Senior Dedreka Wilson signed with Delgado Community College last week, which made her the first player on the EIHS program that earned a scholarship under his tutelage.

“It’s been an amazing year,” she said. “I wasn’t even expecting us to win a state championship, especially since we were short on players due to the coronavirus and injuries, so we didn’t know what was going to happen with our season.”

Wilson averaged 20 points a game during her senior year. She finished the year with 14 rebounds and two blocks.

She is the daughter of Kabrina Ambeau and Dedrick Ambeau, and granddaughter of Audrey Ambeau,

Wilson cited a simple reason why she chose Delgado

“I felt like it felt right for me because it’s not far from home,” she said. “New Orleans is only a little over an hour away from where I live, which means I can still see my family on weekends, and I won’t have to drive a long way to see them.”