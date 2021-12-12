Strong start fuels optimism for St. John girls basketball

Staff Report

A hot start has given St. John girls basketball coach Cindy Prouty reasons for optimism about the team’s prospects for the 2021-22 season.

The Lady Eagles trailblazed to a 9-1 start, with the only blemish against Brusly in action last week.

Kaitlin Glaser, Jnyria Kelly and Isabella LoBue have scored in double figures to propel SJHS thus far in the season.

Kelly leads the Lady Eagles in rebounds, along with sophomore Caroline Bueche and junior Takia Wesley.

“Our defense has really been awesome, and they’ve been the key to our success,” Prouty said. “These girls have been playing together since eighth grade, so the chemistry and they’re so much fun to watch.”

The Lady Eagles of District 7-1A began the season with wins over Port Allen, E.D. White, St. Charles, St. Michael the Archangel and West St. Mary – all schools in higher classifications.

SJHS swept their home tournament with wins over South Terrebonne (50-27), Livonia (58-26) and Central Private (57-34).

In action against South Terrebonne, Kelly led the Eagles with 20 points, while Glaser tallied 21 and Lobue bucketed 9.

In the victory over Livonia, Kelly powered SJHS with 27 points, while Glaser netted 18.

Kelly paced the Eagles with 18 points against Central Private, while Glaser scored nine.

St. John charted its first loss of the season, in a 43-22 loss against neighboring foe Brusly, but bounced back with a 59-20 rout over Berwick.

The Lady Eagles travel to Baton Rouge tomorrow night (Friday, Dec. 17) to battle 5A foe St. Joseph’s Academy and return home Tuesday, Dec. 21 for action against Vermillion Catholic.

SJHS will kick off 2022 at home Jan. 5 against Southern Lab. The Eagles will travel to Watson on Jan. 7 for action at Live Oak.