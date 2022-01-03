Dutchtown edges Plaquemine in Green Devil Holiday Classic

Staff Report

A one-point loss kept the Plaquemine from winning the championship last week in its annual Green Devil Holiday Classic last week.

Coach Donald Ray Johnson’s Green Devils finished the tourney 2-1 after a 54-53 loss against Ascension Parish foe Dutchtown in the championship round, while Coach Dewan Carter’s Bulldogs went 1-2 during the three-day hoop extravaganza.

PLAQUEMINE 53, WHITE CASTLE 52

A wild battle between Plaquemine and 2021 Class 1A runner-up White Castle ended in a 53-52 win for the Green Devils, who pulled past coach Bulldogs in the closing minutes of the game.

Fourth quarter action saw Plaquemine junior point guard Kameron Ranel tally seven points – including three shots at the free throw line – to pull the Green Devils past their neighboring foes. White Castle led, 26-24, at halftime and 42-37 at the end of the third stanza.

White Castle controlled the momentum for much of the first three quarters. Three-point goals by Hakeem Young and Jacob Green, along with Darvan Pierce’s eight-point rally in the second quarter – including a 4-for-4 showing at the free throw line – propelled the Bulldogs in the first half.

Added pressure at the goal by the Green Devils forced missed goals and critical turnovers in the last minute of the game.

The Bulldogs attempted a half-court shot in the closing seconds, but the ball hit the rafter and bounced back to midcourt at the final buzzer.

Colbi Dennis tallied 14 points for PHS. Ranel notched 11 points, including a 6-for-7 showing at the free-throw mark. Bryson James netted eight points and Jase Washington netted a pair of three-points for the Green Devils.

White Castle’s Darvan Pierce’s game-high total of 18 points include eight of nine shots from the free-throw line, while teammate Jacob Green bucketed 11 (including two from three-point range). Jalon Washington posted nine points and a 6-for-7 showing at the line.

PLAQUEMINE 67, DTSM 42

In opening night action, the Green Devils took a 31-17 lead at halftime and rallied for 23 in the fourth quarter to put away Lafayette-based David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy.

Senior Gary Nicholas powered Plaquemine with 19 points for the victory. Colbi Dennis and Bryson James each scored 11, while Kameron Ranel and Jalon Washington each notched 10.

WHITE CASTLE 56, ST. JAMES 34

The Bulldogs breezed past White Castle 11-2 in the first quarter and continued its onslaught for a 56-34 win against Class 3A foe St. James.

White Castle held St. James to single-digit scoring for both quarters in the second half.

Pierce propelled the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Gales and Green each bucketed 12 and Jalan Washington netted 10.