East Iberville, St. John girls seek to maintain pace

Staff Report

Defending 1A state champion East Iberville will continue its trek toward a defense of its title when the Lady Tigers collide with St. James in non-district fare Friday night.

Tipoff is 6 p.m.

The Lady Tigers (10-5) challenge the Lady Wildcats (5-6) four nights before EIHS travels to New Orleans to tangle with McDonogh 35 (4-7).

St. John (9-5), meanwhile, will visit Live Oak (6-3) on Friday for a non-district clash two days after a battle against visiting Southern Lab after press time Wednesday, Jan. 5.

SJHS remains busy the following week when they entertain Dunham (5-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. One night later, the Eagles head to Reserve for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Riverside Academy (3-4).

The Plaquemine Lady Green Devils, meanwhile, hope for a reversal of their fortunes after a 1-10 start.

PHS is set for its first game of 2022 when the Lady Green Devils visit White Castle (1-5) for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff, followed by a home battle Jan. 10 against McKinley and a visit from Donaldsonville on Jan. 13.

WCHS will great Plaquemine one night after the Lady Bulldogs host Breaux Bridge (10-5) in a contest that tips off at 6 p.m. White Castle will follow with action against University Lab (2-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, followed by a visit to Broadmoor (0-5) at 6 p.m. Jan. 12.