Plaquemine, White Castle rematch set for Saturday

Staff Report

Boys basketball action will sizzle the cold January nights with a few rematches and action against neighboring rivals as the season moves closer to the district run.

The Plaquemine Green Devils head into a busy schedule as the District 7-4A slate looms later this months.

Plaquemine’s Bryson James tries to get past White Castle’s Jalen Washington at the goal in action during the Plaquemine High Green Devil Holiday Classic.

Revenge will be on the minds of the White Castle Bulldogs (5-7) when they entertain Plaquemine (5-6) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a rematch of their clash in the Green Devil Classic, which ended in a 53-52 PHS victory.

The Green Devils head back on the road Jan. 11 when they challenge Livingston Collegiate Academy (5-9) in New Orleans for a 7 p.m. clash.

EAST IBERVILLE

Tournament action will be on tap this weekend at East Iberville High School, while other parish schools will look to fine-tune their game before the start of district action.

EIHS (1-3) will host a six-team tournament which promises solid competition for the hoop extravaganza, which begins tonight (Thursday, Jan. 6) and continues through Saturday. 

Teams slated to compete include Central-Baton Rouge, Northeast, Southern Lab, as well as Pointe Coupee Parish foe Livonia and Jefferson Parish-based Helen Cox.

Schedules for the games were not released at press time. The Tigers will follow the tournament with a visit from 3A foe Baker on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. 

The Buffaloes squeaked past EIHS 53-52 on Dec. 16.

ST. JOHN

The Eagles remained in search of their first victory when they headed into the Christmas break, but the Eagles hope to reverse their fortunes at home tonight against Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-6). Tipoff is 6 p.m.

The Eagles also visit Covenant Christian on Friday for 6 p.m. non-district action. SJHS visits Central Private at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

WHITE CASTLE

White Castle (5-7), a District 7-1A foe of East Iberville and St. John, sets its sights on 5A visitor Dutchtown tonight at 5:30. 

The Bulldogs remain home Jan. 11 when they collide with St. James, another foe from the Green Devil Classic. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.

WCHS visits Assumption on Jan. 13. Tipoff is 5 p.m.