Plaquemine, White Castle rematch set for Saturday

Staff Report

Boys basketball action will sizzle the cold January nights with a few rematches and action against neighboring rivals as the season moves closer to the district run.

The Plaquemine Green Devils head into a busy schedule as the District 7-4A slate looms later this months.

Revenge will be on the minds of the White Castle Bulldogs (5-7) when they entertain Plaquemine (5-6) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a rematch of their clash in the Green Devil Classic, which ended in a 53-52 PHS victory.

The Green Devils head back on the road Jan. 11 when they challenge Livingston Collegiate Academy (5-9) in New Orleans for a 7 p.m. clash.

EAST IBERVILLE

Tournament action will be on tap this weekend at East Iberville High School, while other parish schools will look to fine-tune their game before the start of district action.

EIHS (1-3) will host a six-team tournament which promises solid competition for the hoop extravaganza, which begins tonight (Thursday, Jan. 6) and continues through Saturday.

Teams slated to compete include Central-Baton Rouge, Northeast, Southern Lab, as well as Pointe Coupee Parish foe Livonia and Jefferson Parish-based Helen Cox.

Schedules for the games were not released at press time. The Tigers will follow the tournament with a visit from 3A foe Baker on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

The Buffaloes squeaked past EIHS 53-52 on Dec. 16.

ST. JOHN

The Eagles remained in search of their first victory when they headed into the Christmas break, but the Eagles hope to reverse their fortunes at home tonight against Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-6). Tipoff is 6 p.m.

The Eagles also visit Covenant Christian on Friday for 6 p.m. non-district action. SJHS visits Central Private at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

WHITE CASTLE

White Castle (5-7), a District 7-1A foe of East Iberville and St. John, sets its sights on 5A visitor Dutchtown tonight at 5:30.

The Bulldogs remain home Jan. 11 when they collide with St. James, another foe from the Green Devil Classic. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.

WCHS visits Assumption on Jan. 13. Tipoff is 5 p.m.