East Iberville finishes unbeaten in Robert Grace hoop tourney

Staff Report

The East Iberville Tigers gained solid preparation – and two victories – during the annual Robert Grace Basketball Classic.

The Class 1A Tigers finished 3-0 with wins over 5A foe Central-Baton Rouge and 4A opponent Livonia in the six-team tournament.

EIHS (6-9) notched the wins as they approach a tall order in District 7-1A against formidable foes Ascension Catholic and Class 1A runner-up White Castle.

East Iberville wrapped up the tourney with a 52-49 win over Livonia.

The Tigers rallied to a 25-13 lead by halftime, powered by a pair of three-point buckets by Dylan Raven and one by Juan Darville. EIHS held Livonia to six points in the first quarter.

Livonia gained steam in the third quarter off a nine-point rally by Treylin Whaley, but East Ibervile held a 37-31 advantage going into the final quarter.

Darville went 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the fourth.

Treyveon Perkins led Tiger scoring with 13 points.

“There was a moment in the second half with we got into foul trouble, but our guys stayed strong and mentally locked in, and didn’t get away from the game when calls didn’t go their way,” said head coach Jason Marks, now in his sixth year with the Tigers. “Those are very mental tough games, and it shows just what mental toughness can do when you continue to play the right way.”

The Tigers also notched an 82-54 win over Northeast on opening night and a 69-44 victory over 5A foe Central-Baton Rouge.

“The win against Central was also a big morale booster for the team," Marks said. "It was good because they executed well, finished around the basket and played good team ball. Our guys are making the right choices, and we preach choices. We have good momentum and not looking anywhere but ahead.”

The Tigers travel to St. James on Friday and head to St. Tammany Parish for action against Fisher. East Iberville collides with Class C opponent Phoenix on Jan. 19 and heads to Brusly on Jan. 21.

District action kicks off Jan. 25 at White Castle.