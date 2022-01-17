Three Iberville hoop squads in contention for 7-1A title

Staff Report

A battle looms between three Iberville Parish girls basketball teams hot on the trail to dominate District 7-1A.

The battle between St. John and East Iberville matches two teams who have made inroads toward lofty goals, while White Castle wants to spoil the expectations for its parish foes.

SJHS hopes to build on its 16-2 record with a win over defending Class 1A state champion East Iberville (13-8). The Lady Tigers will visit the Eagles for a District 7-1A showdown Jan. 28 in a battle that will likely decide the district title.

“We’re looking forward to that game because the pandemic stopped us from playing last season,” St. John head coach Cindy Prouty said. “The district title is not as big an issue these days now that power points have become the big part of playoffs, but we still want a win against a defending state champion.”

Meanwhile, White Castle (8-9) has rallied amassed a four-game win streak that makes the Lady Bulldogs a dark horse in the battle.

“We have so much respect for those programs, but we haven’t had our whole team since midseason, and now we’re starting to get everyone back and we’re starting to jell,” White Castle head coach Tammy Pierce said. “A lot of people sleep on 1A, but our girls play just as hard as those in any other classifications because we all have a point to prove.”

Pierce will look to standouts including senior Chiquita Williams and sophomores Aubrei Gordon, Jadah Wesley, Jayala Dorsey and Kelsey Robinson to ignite the team in the district run.

“Being part of a school where you have a strong history with boys basketball, it fuels the girls to get onto the boys level or say that it’s not just about the guys,” she said. “I give credit to Darlene Ourso, who started this program and instilled in us that we have to go out and compete and make a name for ourselves, as well.”

The Lady Bulldogs chalked a 61-45 on the road against 4A foe Assumption.

WCHS was set to collide with Scotlandville (9-8) on Jan. 18 after press time and entertain Zachary (13-10) in a run that pits the Lady Bulldogs against two 5A squads in preparation for East Iberville and St. John.

“St. John is going to be a really big game, but we can’t overlook White Castle,” East Iberville head coach Mark Carter said. “They’re both playing some really good ball.”

The Eagles head into the next week without the services of two key players.

Isabella LoBue will be out temporarily when she heads to Washington, D.C., to represent the area as Evangeline, the title she received last fall. She will be back in action when she returns from the nation’s capital.

Meanwhile, Tekia Wesley could be out the remainder of the season after she suffered a broken ankle last week.

“We know Isabella will be back but losing a key defensive player like Tekia – possibly for the season – will be tough,” Prouty said. “Nobody plays defense like she does.”

After a game against Plaquemine, St. John awaits the struggling False River Academy (1-18) Saturday and East Feliciana (2-7) Jan. 25. St. John hosts White Castle on Feb. 4.

DISTRICT 7-4A

Plaquemine (2-15) has been idle since a 49-33 loss Jan. 8 at White Castle.

The loss stretched the skid to five games for the Lady Green Devils, who aimed to get reverse their fortunes Jan. 8 after press time in the District 7-4A opener at Tara (1-7).

A tough road follows for Plaquemine, which was set to resume action tonight (Jan. 20) at home against Brusly (19-2). The Lady Green Devils visit crosstown rival St. John (16-2) on Friday, Jan. 21 and host Scotlandville (6-8) on Tuesday, Jan. 25.