Local boys squads gear up for district schedule

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils hope a battle on the road tonight against University Lab will give the squad formidable preparation for the upcoming District 7-4A schedule.

The Green Devils (8-10) also will tangle with crosstown foe St. John (2-12) Jan. 25 in the final game before the start of the district run.

The battle for the District 7-4A championship begins with a trip to Broadmoor (4-18) Jan. 28 but only gets tougher when PHS entertains St. Michael the Archangel (9-9) Feb. 1.

The Green Devils were set to host neighboring foe Brusly (10-7) on the heels of a 68-60 win over Iowa on Jan. 14, which followed a loss in a 41-39 heartbreaker against Lutcher (10-5).

In District 7-1A, East Iberville (9-10) aims to climb above .500 when the Tigers visit 3A foe Brusly (10-7) in action tomorrow. Coach Jason Marks will lead his Tigers to action at White Castle (8-10) for the District opener Jan. 25.

The Bulldogs will gear for the district wars with a trip to Tara (7-10) tomorrow night.

WCHS hosts Ascension Catholic (6-7) Jan. 28.

St. John, which rallied to a 38-29 win over Central Private for its first victory of the season, will tangle with False River (3-12) on Saturday. The Eagles host Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-10) on Jan. 26 and East Iberville for the district opener Jan. 28.