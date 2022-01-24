Brusly sneaks past East Iberville, 56-51

Staff Report

A strong showing in the first half gave East Iberville hope of an upset on the road against Brusly, but third quarter slump spoiled those chances in a 56-51 loss Friday.

Leading scorer Darian Thomas tallied 11 points, nine of which he posted in the second quarter to lead the Tigers to a 27-24 halftime advantage over Brusly.

"We shot very well in the first half, but missed some key shots in the second half,” head coach Jason Marks said. “But we have nothing to be ashamed of…. We played a very good game.”

Two buckets by Treyveon Perkins and a three-pointer by Eli Williamson put East Iberville ahead ,13-12, at the end of the first quarter.

Brusly turned up the heat with an 18-point run that put the Panthers ahead 42-30 at the end of the third quarter.

“We made a lot of good shots, but there were some plays we were making in the first half that we weren’t able to hit in the second,” Marks said.

The Tigers made a comeback attempt in the final quarter. Dylan Raven’s six points, along with a Juan Darville three-point basket ignited an 18-point rally in the last stanza.

“We locked in some good defense in the second half, but we just couldn’t quite stop Brusly,” Marks said. “This was a game of runs, and Brusly had the last run.”

Darville and Perkins each netted 10 points. Darville had three-point shots in the first and fourth quarter for the Tigers.