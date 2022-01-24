J’Nyria Kelly becomes all-time leading scorer for St. John girls basketball

Staff Report

St. John senior J’Nyria Kelly knew hard work and determination could lead her to a successful high school basketball career, but she never imagined how far it would bring her.

Her final season will last another month – perhaps a little longer, depending on playoffs – but Kelly now holds a record that may take years to surpass.

A ceremony Saturday honored Kelly for scoring 2,425 points, which eclipsed the record of 2,161 set by Jean Delahaye, a St. John Hall of Famer who played from 1978-83 for the Eagles.

“When I first started playing basketball at the age of five, I would’ve never thought in million years I would have scored over 2,000 points,” said J’Nyria, daughter of Roderick and Kim Kelly.

It didn’t take head coach Cindy Prouty long to realize it, however.

In fact, Prouty figured it out early in Kelly’s varsity career.

“J’Nyria had scored 1,000 points by her freshman year, so it was at that point I knew she could break Jean’s record,” she said. “Jean was an amazing player and scored her points the same way J’Nyria has – at the free throw line. No three-points, just hard work in the paint.”

Kelly said her success does not involve any formula out of the ordinary.

It’s not just hard work and the influence of the two people she credits most for her success.

“I was five years old when I started playing basketball and there were a lot of people who influenced me throughout the years, but the two people who influenced me most were my parents,” she said. “They worked hard to achieve everything they have gotten, so I feel like I need to do the same.

“Nothing in this world is going to be handed to you,” Kelly said. “You have to get what you want, and my parents have shown me that every day.

“They are my biggest motivating factor, and they are two very hard-working individuals,” she said. “One day, I want to be like them.”

The commitment level played a role in the success, Prouty said.

Kelly worked hard in the weight room, on the court and in the classroom, she said.

“When J’Nyria is not at school, she does extra on her own,” she said. “She also played AAU basketball in the off-season, so her commitment level is what sets her apart from the others.”

Prouty said it’s tough to determine Kelly’s legacy to the program.

While her performance will play a role in how she is remembered, Kelly’s determination and willingness to help fellow players will also figure into the equation, Prouty said.

“I know it’s been fun to watch her growth over the last six years because she’s developed into a strongminded, confident, hardworking young lady with a bright future ahead,” Prouty said. “She has really become a team player over the last two seasons … she rejoices when her teammates score and encourages the younger players as she always loves to see them be successful, as well.”

Several colleges are looking at Kelly for a scholarship, and Prouty believes it is likely that her standout player will advance to the collegiate level.

Prouty believes Kelly could make as big an impact on the college level.

“Honestly, I don’t think she has reached her full potential yet,” Prouty said. “She will get stronger and better, and I know she will be successful. I’ve enjoyed coaching her and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Kelly believes younger players should look at basketball beyond just the game.

“The advice I would give them is to not give up,” she said. “There were many moments in my career when I wanted to throw in the towel, but I thought to myself where I would be without the sport of basketball.

Younger players should remember there will be many challenges they will have to face in a game, just like they will in life,” Kelly said. “So, they should look at basketball like it’s the game of life.”