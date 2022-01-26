Local hoop squads ready for return after delays

Staff Report

Local high school basketball squads hope to move past off-court distractions and face normal competition as district action approaches.

Frigid weather and icy roads put the brakes on much of the action last week. Some games were postponed or canceled, while a few games fell by the wayside due to opponents in quarantine due to omicron.

St. John (19-2) hosts defending Class 1A state champion East Iberville (14-9) in a pivotal District 7-1A battle on Friday.

Cancellations – some related to weather, others to omicron – left East Iberville with only one game between Jan. 11 and Jan. Jan. 21. In that one outing, the Lady Tigers lost a 37-35 heartbreaker against at Phoenix High School.

The Lady Eagles continue the district play on Tuesday at Ascension Christian (1-6).

SJHS awaits White Castle (9-10) on Friday, Feb. 4 in another key 7-1A matchup.

All games tip off at 6 p.m.

The Eagles headed into this week after a 64-25 win over Collegiate-Baton Rouge and a 75-25 rout against visiting False River Academy in a game rescheduled due to the freeze.

The boys host East Iberville (10-11) for the start of their 7-1A slate. Tipoff is 7 p.m. The Eagles visit Catholic-Pointe Coupee for action at 6 p.m. Monday, and travel to Gonzales on Feb. 1 to lock up with Ascension Christian (9-9).

PLAQUEMINE

The Plaquemine Green Devils (8-11) begin District 7-4A action Friday at Broadmoor (4-18). PHS was set to resume action after press time Monday with a visit to St. John after a six-day lag due to weather conditions that forced postponement of a game against University Lab (12-4).

District action continues Tuesday, when PHS hosts St. Michael the Archangel at 5 p.m. The Green Devils clash with Istrouma (10-9) Feb. 4.

The Lady Green Devils were set to host Patterson (10-8) tonight at 6. PHS heads into the District 7-4A schedule at Broadmoor (3-6) tomorrow night at 6.

Plaquemine is set to play four consecutive nights of district action next week, starting with a 6 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel (2-14), followed by a visit from top district contender McKinley (11-5) The gauntlet continues Thursday when PHS hosts Capitol (4-11) and visits Istrouma (8-16) Feb. 4.

All games begin at 6 p.m.

Plaquemine’s only game during the last week was a 40-34 loss at Tara. The clash against Brusly was canceled, while a game against St. John was postponed.

WHITE CASTLE

In boys action, the 2021 Class 1A state runner-up White Castle Bulldogs head into their District 7-1A run this week as they aim toward another trip to the state tournament in Lake Charles.

White Castle begins district fare on Friday against Ascension Catholic (6-8) and faces Riverside Academy in a non-district romp on Feb. 1. The Bulldogs visiting parish foe St. John on Friday, Feb. 4 for a 5 p.m. contest.

The Lady Bulldogs host Ascension Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday. WCHS fell 55-48 against 5A powerhouse Scotlandville, but pulled off a 58-43 win against 4A foe Breaux Bridge.